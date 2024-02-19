MacKinnon extends home point streak to 26, Avalanche defeat Coyotes

MacKinnon has 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists) during his home point streak, which moved past Bobby Orr (1974-75 with the Boston Bruins) for the second-longest to start a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the record at 40 games (1988-89 with the Kings).

Jack Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram had two assists for the Avalanche (34-18-4), who won for just the second time in seven games since the All-Star break (2-4-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

Matt Dumba had a goal and an assist, and Matias Maccelli had two assists for the Coyotes (23-27-4), who are 0-8-1 in their past nine games. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

Ross Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 4:10 of the first period, taking a return pass from Miles Wood as he cut to the net before scoring five-hole past a screened Vejmelka.

Dumba tied it 1-1 at 7:48 on the rebound of Alex Kerfoot's initial shot.

Lawson Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 12:20 of the first. He kicked Maccelli’s centering pass to his stick before beating Georgiev blocker side from the slot.

Johnson tied it 2-2 at 5:20 of the second, skating down the right wing and scoring with a wrist shot under the glove of Vejmelka.

Logan Cooley responded for Arizona to make it 3-2 at 9:52. He beat Georgiev glove side from the high slot on a 4-on-2 rush.

MacKinnon scored 21 seconds later to tie it 3-3, jamming in his own rebound at the left post.

Devon Toews put the Avalanche in front 4-3 at 13:25 of the third period, taking a touch pass from Jonathan Drouin and scoring with a wrist shot from above the circles through a screen.

The goal came after both the Coyotes (4:17) and Avalanche (4:54) had a goal overturned following a challenge for offside.