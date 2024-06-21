Cogliano Announces Retirement, Will Join Avalanche Front Office 

Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano has officially announced his retirement from the game of hockey after 1,294 regular-season games and 17 seasons in the National Hockey League.

Cogliano will be joining the Avalanche front office where he will assist in a variety of roles, including player development, professional and amateur scouting, as well as working with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles.

Cogliano, 37, finishes his career with 464 points (190g/274a) in those 1,294 contests with the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Colorado. He also recorded 40 points (13g/27a) in 131 career postseason games and helped the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup.

“The game of hockey has given me and my family so much and I am grateful for every moment,” said Cogliano. “I am blessed to have played for so long with some great organizations and amazing teammates. I will miss being with the guys in the dressing room and battling for each other on the ice every night but it’s time to move on. Thank you to everyone I ever played with, played for and all the great fans for all of their support. I am excited to start my new chapter in the front office.”

Selected by the Oilers in the first round (25th overall) in the 2005 NHL Draft, Cogliano spent his first four seasons with Edmonton (2007-11), followed by parts of eight years with the Ducks (2011-19). Cogliano opened his career with an 830-game ironman streak from Oct. 4, 2007 to Jan. 13, 2018, which was the fourth-longest streak in NHL history at the time. He joined Doug Jarvis (964 games) as the only players in to appear in 800-plus consecutive games from the start of his career. Cogliano ended up dressing in 98% of possible team games (1,294 of 1,321) over the course of his career.

Following his stint with the Ducks, Cogliano joined the Stars where he spent parts of three seasons from 2018-19 to 2020-21. After playing 54 games with the Sharks in 2021-22, Cogliano joining the Avalanche at the trade deadline on March 21, 2022 and three months later hoisted Lord Stanley after Colorado defeated Tampa Bay in the Final. Cogliano skated in 172 regular-season outings with the Avalanche and totaled 39 points (16g/23a) while adding 11 points (3g/8a) in 31 playoff games.

“On behalf of the Avalanche organization, we would like to congratulate Andrew on a fantastic NHL career," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. "He is a true pro, a fierce competitor, a great teammate and leader, and a mentor for younger players. He always set the example for the rest of the group with his hard work on and off the ice and his preparation and details. And while we will miss him on the ice, we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board with our organization in this new role. He will be an invaluable resource with his unique knowledge of the game and his many years of experience to help the next generation of Avalanche players.”

Before winning the Stanley Cup with Colorado, Cogliano helped the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and was part of Anaheim’s runs to the Western Conference Final in 2015 and 2017.

Cogliano’s 1,294 games ranked ninth among active skaters at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign while his 22 career shorthanded goals were second to only Brad Marchand (36).

This past season, Cogliano tallied 19 points (6g/13a) in 75 games with Colorado, with his 13 helpers representing his most since 2017-18 (23 with Anaheim). He averaged 2:15 of shorthanded time on ice per game to rank second among Colorado forwards and fourth on the club. He competed in all 11 Stanley Cup Playoffs games for the Avalanche and chipped in five assists (0g/5a) to rank tied for fifth on the team.

Cogliano played two seasons at the University of Michigan from 2005-07, recording 78 points (36g/42a) in 77 games and was named to the 2006 CCHA All-Rookie Team. Internationally, he helped Team Canada capture gold at both the 2006 and 2007 IIHF World Junior Championships.