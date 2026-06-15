Avalanche’s 2025-26 Season Filled with Memorable Moments

In the 2025-26 campaign, the Colorado Avalanche set a single-season franchise record in points, won the Central Division and Presidents’ Trophy in addition to advancing to the Western Conference Final.

The season was filled with win streaks, comebacks, milestones and many victories.

Regular Season

October

The Avalanche began its 30th season without losing in regulation for the first eight games and debuted its Quebec Nordiques Heritage Series Jerseys, which were a nod to the franchise’s previous home during the Colorado’s 30th anniversary celebration.