Avalanche’s 2025-26 Season Filled with Memorable Moments

Leading the Avs in scoring in Round Two were MacKinnon (5g/4a), Necas (1g/8a) and Devon Toews (1g/4a).
Leading the Way
In the regular season, the Avalanche led the NHL in wins (55), points (121), regulation victories (48), goals (298), goals against (197) and penalty-kill percentage (84.6%). MacKinnon led the League in goals (53), winning his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy while his 97 even-strength points were the most in a single season since Wayne Gretzky’s 103 in 1990-91. Colorado’s goaltending duo of Wedgewood and Blackwood combined to win the William M. Jennings Trophy, while Wedgewood led all qualified goalies (at least 25 games played) in save percentage (.921) and goals against average (2.02). Additionally, Landeskog took home the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award after the Avalanche went 45-7-8 when its captain was in the lineup.
Additionally, Colorado posted 16 comeback wins, with six of those coming in the third period. The Avalanche received contributions from the entire team, with 11 players posting at least 30 points, 11 Avs scoring at least 10 goals and six different Colorado skaters recording at least 20 tallies.
The Avalanche franchise won its 15th division title since moving to Denver, took home its fourth Presidents’ Trophy and advanced to the Conference Finals for the 10th time, with eight of those occurring since the team moved to Denver.
After a year of highlights, milestones and wins, the 2025-26 Colorado Avalanche season was one to remember.