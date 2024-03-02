Preview: Wild at Blues

Last Time Out

The Wild suffered a defeat to the Nashville Predators, 6-1, on Thursday night (2/29) at Bridgestone Arena. F Connor Dewar (1-0=1) struck first in the game but was the only goal-scorer for Minnesota. F Ryan Hartman (0-1=1) and F Brandon Duhaime (0-1=1) assisted on the goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 25-of-31 shots faced (.806 SV%).

The Blues lost in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, on Wednesday night (2/28) on the road. Forwards Robert Thomas (1-1=2; PPG) and Jordan Kyrou (0-2=2) led St. Louis in points. F Pavel Buchnevich (1-0=1) also scored for the Blues. G Jordan Binnington saved 33-of-36 shots faced for a .917 SV%.