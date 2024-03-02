Preview: Wild at Blues

Minnesota travels to St. Louis for another Central Division clash

By Brandon Laxson
Wild.com

ST. LOUIS -- The Minnesota Wild continues its road trip tonight against a skidding St. Louis Blues squad that has lost three consecutive games.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 28-26-6, 62 points, 6th in Central Division

Blues Record: 30-26-3, 63 points, 5th in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0

Wild vs. Blues All-Time Record: 41-33-19 (15-19-11 at Enterprise Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
STL
Power Play
21.9%
17.7%
Penalty Kill
74.4%
79.1%
Faceoff
46.6%
49.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.10
2.86
Goals Against / Games Played
3.33
3.12
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-5-1

Last Time Out

The Wild suffered a defeat to the Nashville Predators, 6-1, on Thursday night (2/29) at Bridgestone Arena. F Connor Dewar (1-0=1) struck first in the game but was the only goal-scorer for Minnesota. F Ryan Hartman (0-1=1) and F Brandon Duhaime (0-1=1) assisted on the goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 25-of-31 shots faced (.806 SV%). 

The Blues lost in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, on Wednesday night (2/28) on the road. Forwards Robert Thomas (1-1=2; PPG) and Jordan Kyrou (0-2=2) led St. Louis in points. F Pavel Buchnevich (1-0=1) also scored for the Blues. G Jordan Binnington saved 33-of-36 shots faced for a .917 SV%.

Previously on Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota won the series-opening games, 3-1, at Xcel Energy Center in late November.

F Matt Boldy (1-0=1), F Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) and F Freddy Gaudreau (1-0=1) scored for the Wild. Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced (.958 SV%) to earn the win for Minnesota.

D Colton Parayko (1-0=1) scored for the Blues. Binnington stopped 34-of-37 shots against (.919 SV%) for St. Louis.

Players to Watch

  • F Kirill Kaprizov (26-37=63) leads Minnesota in points, is second in goals and assists and leads his team in points and goals (3-3=6) in his last five games played
  • F Mats Zuccarello (11-39=50) leads the Wild in assists this season, is third in points and his tallied five assists (1-5=6) in his last five games
  • Hartman (15-18=33) is on a four-game point streak (0-5=5)
  • Thomas (20-48=68) leads St. Louis in points and assists, is second in goals and has recorded seven points (1-6=7) in his five previous games
  • Buchnevich (24-24=48) leads the Blues this season in goals, is second in points and has scored six goals in five games

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild signed F Marat Khusnutdinov to a two-way, entry-level contract (2/28). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
  • F Pat Maroon is from St. Louis and spent one season with the Blues, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018-19. He recorded 28 points (1018=28) in 74 regular season games and seven points (3-4=7) in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games
  • D Justin Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
  • D Nick Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
  • D Scott Perunovich is from Hibbing and played three seasons (2017-20) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
  • D Marco Scandella was selected by the Wild in the second round (55th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (27-62=89) in 373 games in seven seasons (2010-17) with Minnesota
  • F Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 11-9-5 in its last 25 games vs. St. Louis
  • The Wild topped the Blues in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
  • The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

3.2 MIN at STL Game Notes
- 1.16 MB
Download 3.2 MIN at STL Game Notes

