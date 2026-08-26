Year in Review: Nick Schmaltz

Schmaltz’s strong play was on display during the 2025-26 season

SchmaltzYearinReview
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Throughout the entire 2025-26 season and 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nick Schmaltz had quite the impact. Let’s take a look back at his year!

On the Ice

It was quite the year for Schmaltz, filled with hat tricks, career-highs, and a contract extension. Through 82 games, Schmaltz scored 33 goals and contributed 41 assists for 74 points. He hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career, and set new career-highs in goals, points, plus/minus, power play goals (11), shorthanded goals (2), and game-winning goals (9). He also tied his career-high for time on ice (19:43). 

After his second-straight 82 game season, Schmaltz has played every regular season game in franchise history. He is the only player on the current roster to achieve this feat.

Schmaltz had plenty of memorable moments including his two hat tricks last season. On Oct. 17, Schmaltz’s three goals and four total points led the Mammoth past the San Jose Sharks, 6-3. On Feb. 2, against the Vancouver Canucks, Schmaltz had his second hat trick of the season in a 6-2 win.

Despite scoring some highlight reel goals, Schmaltz’s most memorable moment of the season was a defensive play in Utah’s overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. In the final two minutes of the game, with Karel Vejmelka pulled, Philadelphia’s Garnet Hathaway raced up ice with an empty net in front of him. Schmaltz stripped Hathaway of the puck and kept the game within one. Not long after Schmaltz’s linemate, captain Clayton Keller, scored the first extra attacker goal in the franchise history, and later the overtime game-winner. Without Schmaltz’s effort on that play, Utah would have likely lost the game.

In his 10th NHL season, Schmaltz achieved two significant milestones. On Nov. 2, 2025, the center played his 600th career NHL game. On Dec. 17, Schmaltz tallied his 300th career NHL assist.

For the first time since his rookie season, Schmaltz competed in the NHL playoffs. Through six games, he scored one goal and had three assists for four points. He averaged 23:08 time on ice and was a key contributor for the Mammoth. It was one of Schmaltz’s strongest seasons and a season he’ll look to build off of during the 2026-27 campaign.

Eight More Years

Whether it was his strong play on the ice, or the impact he had in the locker room, Schmaltz is a key part of Utah’s core. On Mar. 11, the Mammoth announced Schmaltz’s eight-year extension, which locked up another key contributor on a long-term contract. Schmaltz’s skill, high hockey-IQ, and strong defensive game will help the Mammoth as they push to bring a Stanley Cup to Utah.

Media Day Outtakes

Every year, at the start of training camp, Utah’s players participate in media day to capture content for the upcoming season. Take a look at some of the best moments from Schmaltz’s media day below!

News Feed

Get to Know: Florent Houle

Year in Review: MacKenzie Weegar

Lafton Ready for College Hockey

Year in Review: Karel Vejmelka

Get to Know: Theodor Knights

Year in Review: Logan Cooley

First Year of College Hockey Helped Valentini Take Next Step

Get to Know: Carl Axelsson

Year in Review: Dylan Guenther

Utah Mammoth Announce Second Annual Statewide ‘Mammoth Week’

Biber Gains Pro Experience in Europe, Ready for the AHL

Get to Know: Adam Valentini

Year in Review: Nate Schmidt

Get to Know: Sebastian Cossa

Year in Review: John Marino

Former Mammoth Forward Andrew Agozzino Added to Tucson's Coaching Staff

Utah Signs Max Pšenička to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Get to Know: Ethan Belchetz