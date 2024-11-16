Karlsson's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Utah Hockey Club

“We stuck with it and eventually we got rewarded,” Karlsson said. “We don't like to give up in here, and then when you have a good goalie, too, that helps a lot.”

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead when he redirected Kaedan Korczak's shot from the point over the right shoulder of Karel Vejmelka.

Karlsson then scored an empty-net goal with 29 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

“I think we were obviously much better,” Korczak said about the effort in the third period. “They didn’t really have too many chances. We kind of found our game there toward the end.”

Tomas Hertl also scored twice, and Jack Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights (11-4-2), who have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their past six. Adin Hill made 32 saves.

“They certainly had their way in the first, especially the last half of it,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We started to build our game in the second and third, and eventually we found it. Our intensity level was good and we started executing a little better, put them on their heels, and that's what can happen. All of a sudden, now you're pushing and you're creating turnovers.”