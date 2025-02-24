Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Scores on power play with 5:53 remaining; Vancouver limited to 15 shots

Canucks at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dylan Guenther scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:53 left in regulation, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Delta Center on Sunday.

Guenther scored on the power play by tipping in a backdoor pass from Nick Schmaltz at the left post.

“[It was] just a really nice play by [Schmaltz],” Guenther said. “I didn't even really see it, to be honest, but I was just kind of posted up there and he made a nice pass.”

Logan Cooley scored in his return to the lineup, and Clayton Keller had two assists for Utah (25-24-9), which was coming off a 5-3 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Karel Vejmelka made 14 saves.

“I think we did a good job,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think there's always a thing you can do a little bit better, but I like our mindset, our composure, our compete level, and our urgency. So, I liked a lot of stuff. I’m happy.”

VAN@UTA: Guenther tips in PPG to put the Utah Hockey Club on top

Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks (26-20-11), who have lost the first two games of a five-game road trip.

“We have guys double-clutching right now,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “These next two days, we're going to have to figure it out here with practice, get some confidence in some guys.”

Arturs Silovs made 30 saves in his first start since Nov. 27.

“It's tough. ... Third period, you get a penalty kill, they manage to score on it, and it's hard to come back from that,” Silovs said.

DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal in tight off a cross-crease pass from Elias Pettersson.

Cooley tied it 1-1 at 3:51 of the second, redirecting John Marino's shot from the right point. It was his first game since Jan. 29 (missed previous seven games with a lower-body injury).

“It's a huge, huge win for us and a big goal by [Guenther] there,” Cooley said. “Overall, it felt pretty decent. It wasn't the best, that's for sure, but it feels good to be back out there and, like I said, get a win.”

NOTES: Keller extended his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists). ... Defenseman Victor Mancini played 13:56 in his Canucks debut. He was acquired by Vancouver in the trade with the New York Rangers for J.T. Miller on Jan. 31. ... Prior to the game, the Canucks placed goaltender Thatcher Demko on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 8.

News Feed

Doughty gets 3 points, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka, Utah recover for shootout win against Capitals 

Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Guenther scores with 1 second left in OT, Utah Hockey Club tops Flyers

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

Merilainen makes 34 saves, Senators defeat Utah Hockey Club

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Utah Hockey Club shuts out Wild

Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues

Rangers score 3 in 3rd, defeat Utah to extend point streak to 6

Dach scores twice, Canadiens hold off Utah

Barzal breaks tie late, Islanders edge Utah Hockey Club for 3rd win in row

Hayton's late goal lifts Utah Hockey Club past Sharks

Boqvist scores twice in Panthers win against Utah Hockey Club