Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks (26-20-11), who have lost the first two games of a five-game road trip.

“We have guys double-clutching right now,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “These next two days, we're going to have to figure it out here with practice, get some confidence in some guys.”

Arturs Silovs made 30 saves in his first start since Nov. 27.

“It's tough. ... Third period, you get a penalty kill, they manage to score on it, and it's hard to come back from that,” Silovs said.

DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal in tight off a cross-crease pass from Elias Pettersson.

Cooley tied it 1-1 at 3:51 of the second, redirecting John Marino's shot from the right point. It was his first game since Jan. 29 (missed previous seven games with a lower-body injury).

“It's a huge, huge win for us and a big goal by [Guenther] there,” Cooley said. “Overall, it felt pretty decent. It wasn't the best, that's for sure, but it feels good to be back out there and, like I said, get a win.”

NOTES: Keller extended his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists). ... Defenseman Victor Mancini played 13:56 in his Canucks debut. He was acquired by Vancouver in the trade with the New York Rangers for J.T. Miller on Jan. 31. ... Prior to the game, the Canucks placed goaltender Thatcher Demko on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 8.