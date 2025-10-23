Utah Starts Road Trip in St. Louis

The Mammoth will face three Central Division opponents over the four-game trip

GamePreview 10.23.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (5-2-0) at St. Louis (3-2-1)

WHEN: Oct. 23, 2025 – 6:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Enterprise Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. CT.

THE PREVIEW

Thursday’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth enter Thursday’s game on a four-game win streak after sweeping its first homestand of the season.
  • In Utah’s most recent game, a 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche, the team withstood Colorado’s firepower and saw goals from four different goal scorers. Dylan Guenther scored his third game winning goal this season, and fourth goal of the year. Nick Schmaltz scored his fourth goal as well with his power play tally in the second period. Associate Captain Lawson Crouse and Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev both scored their first goals of the season as well.
  • Karel Vejmelka stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced in his fourth win of the year. Through his first five games played, Vejmelka has a 4-1-0 record, is averaging 2.20 goals against, and has a .911 save percentage.
  • Schmaltz and Guenther are tied for the team-lead in goals while Schmaltz has sole possession of points. Captain Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with seven assists.
  • St. Louis is the first of four stops on this road trip with three of the games against Central Division opponents.

St. Louis

  • The Blues enter Thursday’s game on a two-game points streak; however, the team fell 2-1 in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Justin Faulk score on the power play for St. Louis’ lone goal.
  • Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 26 of the 28 saves he faced against the Kings. Binnington has played in five of St. Louis’ first six games of the year, and started four of those. Through those games he has a 2-1-1 record, is averaging 2.60 goals against, and has a .894 save percentage.
  • Jake Neighbours leads the Blues in goals (4) and points (5) in his fifth NHL season. Pavel Buchnevich’s four assists are a team-high. Buchnevich is one of four players tied for the second-most points on the team (4).
  • The Blues wrap up their four-game homestand against the Mammoth. Following, St. Louis heads out on a two-game road trip with stops in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

By the Numbers

  • The Mammoth are limiting their opponents to the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.29). They have been in the top-10 throughout the season due to a strong defensive effort. In addition, Utah is limiting its opponents to the third-fewest shots per game (23.4).
  • Guenther leads the NHL in both game-winning goals (9) and overtime goals (4) over his last 37 contests dating back to February. He is one of three skaters with two overtime tallies in 2025-26 (per Mammoth PR).
  • Sergachev tallied his first three points of the season on Tuesday. It was his 63rd career multi-point game and 10th three-point game of his NHL career (per Mammoth PR).
  • Brayden Schenn has the 16th highest faceoff win rate in the NHL (58.1%). At home, he has won 56.6% of the draws he’s taken. As a team, St. Louis is 16th in the NHL for faceoff wins (50.5%).

Against St. Louis This Season

  • This is the first of four matchups between the Mammoth and Blues this season and the first of two in Missouri. For the second straight year, both teams will play their final regular season game against each other.

Season Series

  • Oct. 23: UTA at STL
  • Nov. 29: UTA at STL
  • Jan. 9: Uta vs STL
  • Apr. 16: UTA vs STL

Upcoming Schedule

  • Oct. 25: UTA at MIN
  • Oct. 26: UTA at WPG
  • Oct. 28: UTA at EDM

News Feed

Guenther's OT goal pushes Mammoth past Avalanche for 4th straight win

Guenther’s Overtime Winner Secures Fourth-Straight Win at Home

Utah Hosts Colorado to Wrap Homestand

The Week Ahead: Oct 20-26

Keller, Schmaltz combine for 4 points, Mammoth edge Bruins

Mammoth Win Third Straight at Home, Beat Boston 3-2

Utah Hosts Boston for Sunday Night Showdown

Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Sharks

Schmaltz’s Hat Trick Leads Mammoth to 6-3 Victory

CounterPoint Unveils Limited-Edition Utah Mammoth Originals Collection

Utah Hosts San Jose for Friday Night Matchup

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Strong Second Period Lead Mammoth to Win in Home Opener

‘Tusky’ Introduced as the Official Mascot of the Utah Mammoth

Utah Hosts Calgary for Home Opener

Utah Mammoth PR Launches New PR Website

Utah Announces SME Industries, Inc. as Home Jersey Patch Partner

Utah Comes Up Short, Falls 3-1 to Chicago