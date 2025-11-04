Utah Starts Road Trip in Buffalo

The Mammoth have a four-game road trip out east

GamePreview 11.4.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (8-4-0) at Buffalo (5-4-3)

WHEN: Nov. 4, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: KeyBank Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

THE PREVIEW

Tuesday’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah looks to get back into the win column after losing two-straight games. The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both teams were tied, 2-2, until Tampa scored twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to win the game.
  • The Mammoth are scoring the 11th most goals per game (3.50) while allowing the 11th fewest (2.83). Utah is averaging the 10th most shots for per game (29.3) and limiting their opponents to the second-fewest shots per game (29.3).
  • Logan Cooley leads the Mammoth with eight goals while Nick Schmaltz’s 10 assists and 17 points are team-highs. Out of the 20 skaters currently on the roster, 19 of those players have at least a point or more. The Mammoth have 15 skaters with one goal or more through 12 games.
  • Vejmelka has played nine of the team’s 12 games and has a 6-3-0 record. He’s averaging 2.79 goals against and has a .890 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem. He has a 2-1-0 record through three games played. Vaněček has a 2.00 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
  • This is the first of four straight on the road and against Eastern Conference opponents. Tuesday is also the first half of a back-to-back as the Mammoth face the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night.

Buffalo

  • Buffalo is a on a six-game points streak and are fresh off a 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals. Bowen Byram’s goal in the fifth-round of the shootout secured the win for the Sabres.
  • The Sabres have the best penalty kill in the NHL and stop their opponents from scoring on the power play 90.5% of the time. Buffalo also has the 15th best power play in the league (20%).
  • Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson’s five goals each lead the Sabres, while Tuch’s 12 points are a team-high. Rasmus Dahlin and Zach Benson are tied for the team lead with eight assists each.
  • Alex Lyon is the Sabres starting goaltender and has a 3-4-2 record through nine games played. Lyon has a 2.90 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has played two games and is 1-0-1 with a 3.34 goals against average and a .877 save percentage. Colten Ellis has played one game for Buffalo. He has a 1-0-0 record, a 2.00 goals against average, and a .935 save percentage.
  • Buffalo is in the middle of a three-game homestand and will host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday to wrap up their stretch at home.

By the Numbers

  • Utah is tied for the second most first period goals in the NHL with 14 tallies in the opening frame. The Mammoth have a +7 first period goal differential which is tied for third in the league (as of Monday).
  • Mammoth defensemen have tallied at least one point in 11 straight contests. Utah’s blueline scored in four straight (10/21-10/26) which is tied for the longest streak of games with goals from the blue line in franchise history (per Mammoth PR).
  • Buffalo’s 27 goals at home are fourth-most in the NHL. Six of those tallies were on the power play and the team has scored two shorthanded goals at KeyBank Center this season as well.

Against Buffalo This Season

  • This is the first of two games between Utah and Buffalo this season. It’s also the first of two games between these teams in nine days.

Season Series

  • Nov. 4: UTA at BUF
  • Nov. 12: UTA vs BUF

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 5: UTA at TOR
  • Nov. 8: UTA at MTL
  • Nov. 9: UTA at OTT

