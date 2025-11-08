Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Montreal

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (9-5-0) at Montreal (9-3-2)

WHEN: Nov. 8, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Centre Bell

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Saturday’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah starts a back-to-back in Montreal and the Mammoth are looking to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. The team is 9-5-0 this season but 2-3-0 in their last five games.
  • A three-goal third period led the Maple Leafs to a 5-3 win over the Mammoth in the second half of a back-to-back. All three of Utah’s goals were in the final minutes of each period. Michael Carcone scored with 1:11 left in the first, Mikhail Sergachev scored with 3:33 left, and Dylan Guenther scored with 1:07 left in regulation. Vítek Vaněček stopped 14 of the 18 shots he faced.
  • Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley are tied for the team-lead with eight goals each while Schmaltz leads the team with 10 assists and 18 points. Captain Clayton Keller is fourth with five goals, second with nine assists, and second with 14 points.
  • Karel Vejmelka is Utah’s starting goaltender, and has played 10 of the team’s first 14 games. With a 7-3-0 record, Vejmelka has a 2.60 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has played four games, has a 2-2-0 record, a 2.52 goals against average, and a .885 save percentage.
  • Saturday is the third of four-straight on the road for the Mammoth. Following, the team will travel to Ottawa to face the Senators Sunday night. Utah returns home to host the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders next week before going back on the road.

Montreal

  • Montreal kicks off a four-game homestand against Utah. The Canadiens have lost their last two games in overtime and a shootout; however, the team has points in five straight games.
  • On Thursday, the Canadiens fell to the New Jersey Devils 4-3, in overtime. After Montreal took a 3-2 lead halfway through the third period, Timo Meier’s goal with 1:07 left in regulation tied the game. Jesper Bratt’s goal on a breakaway in overtime secured the win for the Devils. Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, and Oliver Kapanen scored for the Canadiens in the loss. Jakub Dobes stopped 24 of the 28 saves he faced.
  • Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens with 10 goals while Nick Suzuki’s 16 assists and 19 points are a team-high. Caufield’s 16 points are second-most on the team.
  • In net, Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have each played seven games. Montembeault has a 3-3-1 record, a 3.67 goals against average, and a .855 save percentage. Dobes has a 6-0-1 record, a 2.25 goals against average, and a .920 save percentage.
  • The Canadiens will host the Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and the Boston Bruins for the rest of the four-game homestand.

By the Numbers

  • Utah is allowing the fewest shots in the NHL (24.0) while the Mammoth are tied for the sixth-most shots per game in the league (29.4).
  • The Mammoth’s 29 goals on the road are second-most in the NHL (9GP). Utah trails the Anaheim Ducks who have 33 through eight road games.
  • The Canadiens have the fifth-best power play in the NHL. Montreal scores on 29.3% of their power play opportunities and the team has scored seven goals in their last five games. Juraj Slafkovský leads Montreal with four power play goals.
  • Montreal is averaging the third most goals for per game in the NHL (3.64). On the flip side, they’re allowing the 19th fewest goals against per game in the league (3.14).
  • Utah is averaging the ninth most goals for per game in the NHL (3.36) while allowing the 11th fewest goals against per game in the league (2.86).

Against Montreal This Season

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Canadiens this season. Saturday’s game is the only one in Montreal this year and both games will take place in November.

Season Series

  • Nov. 8: UTA at MTL
  • Nov. 26: UTA vs MTL

