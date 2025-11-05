Utah’s Back-to-Back Continues in Toronto 

The Mammoth won the first half of the back-to-back in Buffalo Tuesday night

By Catherine Bogart
By Catherine Bogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (9-4-0) at Toronto (7-5-1)

WHEN: Nov. 5, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Utah did not hold a morning skate, and no lineup news or changes were announced.
  • The Mammoth enter the second half of a back-to-back.

On to the Next One

The Mammoth may have won last night in Buffalo, but the team is already focused on tonight’s test, a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Throughout the season, the team has focused on staying even-keeled with wins and losses. After a quick moment to celebrate, the Mammoth refocused and looked to the task ahead.

“Like our coach said, you enjoy the win for a couple minutes and then turn the page,” Captain Clayton Keller shared. “It's a quick turn around here. We're super excited to play here. A lot of guys are from here and other are fired up to play here, me as well. Super excited for the game.”

Toronto’s Threats

The Maple Leafs are a team that has a lot going for them. Besides having elite players who can score often and in quick succession, Toronto plays a strong team game. Head coach André Tourigny gave a scouting report heading into tonight’s game.

“Toronto is a really good team off the forecheck and off the rush,” Tourigny explained. “The way we play in the neutral zone to limit their time and space (is important) and apply as much pressure on them, so they cannot have good puck placement and use their forecheck, or add an easy entry. It’s a good league and every night you need to bring your A game and turn the page. Which, I’m happy about the discussion we had with the boys this morning, I think we’re tuned in.”

More Experienced

The Mammoth are a more experienced team this year with returning players having another season under their belts plus the addition of several veterans this offseason. Tourigny discussed how this team’s experience has factored into their approach this season.

"That's a big theme for us this year,” Tourigny said. “We talk a lot about experience, youth and stuff. You cannot buy experience. You need to go through it. Your parents can tell you all your life 'hey, don't do that' or 'be careful of this.' When you go through it, it's just to realize 'mom or dad was right.' But that's just the way it is so they needed to go through it. Like I said, I think we're more equipped because we have more experience than from those nine Stanley Cups and our great veterans, but even our young guys who lived it last year... I think that was maybe a tough pill to swallow at the time but now we've taken our medicine, and we'll learn from it. It's not over but we've been through some battle scars and that helps now."

THE PREVIEW

Wednesday’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth are 9-4-0 and snapped a two-game losing skid on Tuesday night with a 2-1 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres.
  • Clayton Keller scored 47 seconds into overtime to secure two points. Nick Schmaltz scored Utah’s first goal of the night. Karel Vejmelka’s timely saves were key as the goaltender stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.
  • Following the win, Tourigny discussed the ways the team improved in Tuesday’s game:
  • “Our four lines, our six (defensemen), our goalie were really good. I think there’s a lot of stuff we were talking about lately, our gap, our reloading, our poise with the puck, our battles down low, our possession in the o-zone, making good plays, going at the net. Really proud of the way the boys played.”
  • With eight goals each, Logan Cooley and Schmaltz are tied for the team-lead while Schmaltz’s 10 assists and 18 points lead the Mammoth.
  • Since Vejmelka played Tuesday’s game, Vítek Vaněček could play the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Vaněček has a 2-1-0 record, a 2.00 goals against average, and a .913 save percentage.
  • Wednesday is the second of four-straight on the road against Eastern Conference opponents.

Toronto

  • The Maple Leafs are 7-5-1 and have won four of their last five games and two-straight.
  • In Toronto’s most recent win, a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team pulled off a huge comeback.
  • After the Penguins had a 3-0 lead after two periods of play, a four-goal third period secured the win for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander scored twice in the final frame, 2:08 apart, while Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann each scored once.
  • Matthews’ seven goals are a team-high as are Nylander’s 13 assists and 18 points. Toronto has four players who have recorded 11 or more points in the team’s first 13 games: Matthews (11), Matthew Knies (16), John Tavares (16), and Nylander (18).
  • Anthony Stolarz is Toronto’s starting goaltender. He has a 5-4-1 record, a 3.12 goals against average, and a .896 save percentage.
  • Wednesday is the second of four-straight at home for the Maple Leafs.

By the Numbers

  • Cooley and Schmaltz are two of the 20 NHL players who have scored eight or more goals so far this season. Both Mammoth forwards have scored eight goals through the team’s first 13 games.
  • Cooley has scored seven of his eight goals on the road this season. That number is tied with Dawson Mercer (New Jersey Devils) for most in the league.
  • Keller’s five multi-point games this season are a team-high. He recorded his fifth this season with a two-point performance (1G, 1A) in the Mammoth’s 2-1 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres.
  • 3.62: The number of goals for and goals against the Maple Leafs are averaging per game at the moment. It’s the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL, and the fourth-most goals against per game in the league.
  • Auston Matthews has the 10th highest faceoff win rate in the NHL. He’s won 58.9% of the draws he’s taken this year.
  • Out of the 22 skaters who have played a game or more for the Maple Leafs this season, only two have yet to record a point.

Against Toronto This Season

  • This is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season and the only game in Toronto.

Season Series

  • Nov. 5: UTA at TOR
  • Jan. 13: UTA vs TOR

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 8: UTA at MTL
  • Nov. 9: UTA at OTT
  • Nov. 12: UTA vs BUF

