Utah Mammoth PR Launches New PR Website

The website is a resource for media and fans alike and will host interviews, the team’s media guide, and more

MammothPR
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Ahead of the Home Opener, the Utah Mammoth Public Relations Department has launched UtahMammothPR.com. This website will serve as a tool to local and national media covering the Mammoth. It’s also a resource for fans who want to take a deeper dive into their favorite team.

The website will have the Mammoth’s media guide, interviews with players and coaches, and press materials. There will also be gameday resources available, including previews, game notes, and postgame stats.

UtahMammothPR.com will be a lasting resource for any and all who want to learn more about the Utah Mammoth franchise for years to come. Check it out today!

