Utah Mammoth Launch New App

The app is your ultimate companion for every game day, on and off the ice!

0855-2526-UM-App_Launch_WEB_2568x1444 (1)

Just in time for the 2025-26 season, the Utah Mammoth have a brand-new app which will serve as the ultimate companion for every game day. With a faster, more personalized experience and even more new features, the app puts everything Mammoth fans need right at their fingertips.

Here are some of the features you can look forward to this season!

  • Game Mode, Personalized: get what you need in a tap so you never miss a shift
  • Lightning-Fast Ordering: skip the line and order food and drinks without leaving your seat
  • Mammoth+ Anywhere: stream every game* live or on demand – at home or on the go
  • Live Stats & Stores: real-time player stats, team and league news, recaps, and highlights
  • Deals & Challenges: win prizes, unlock offers, and rack up bragging rights
  • First Dibs on Tickets: be the first to know – and the first to score special deals

The Utah Mammoth app will also have limited ticket releases throughout the season, including offers like Smith’s Value Tickets and more.

Download the app and enable push notifications to make sure you’re the first to know when new tickets drop!

