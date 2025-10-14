Burakovsky's goal in 3rd period lifts Blackhawks past Mammoth

“It’s nice,” Blashill said. “The biggest thing I would say is I really, really like this group. I like them as people. I like them as competitors. I like them as athletes and how they work in what they want. They’re a group that wants to have better days than what they’ve had. They’ve shown that with their work ethic and their ability to come back day in and day out and, honestly, take a lot of coaching. Sometimes taking coaching isn’t easy because there’s some negatives sometimes to that. They just continue to come back and want to get better. They’re a group that ultimately wants to be great.”

Ilya Mikheyev scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the Blackhawks (1-2-1).

"It's big for a lot of reasons,” said forward Jason Dickinson, who returned to the lineup after missing the 3-2 loss against Montreal on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. “I'd say mainly to learn how to win. Teaching the group as a whole, this is how we do it, and this is how we have to do it a lot. We likely won't be in [many] blowouts, so we have to be willing to dig in and play for those tight wins and win every little battle because they matter. I thought we did a pretty good job. We gave some things up, but we didn't let it rattle us. We didn't let it shake us, we just kept pushing."