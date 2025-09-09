Utah Mammoth Announce Filevine as Official Helmet Partner

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced a multi-year agreement with Filevine, a Utah-based Legal AI and business software company, naming the organization as the team’s first-ever official helmet partner beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season. As part of the agreement, the Filevine logo will be featured on the Mammoth’s black helmets for all home games and white helmets for all away games this season.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Filevine in our first season as the Utah Mammoth, uniting two Utah-based brands that are committed to innovation and growth,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “With deep roots in the state and a growing global presence, Filevine is the perfect partner to join us as we continue to grow the game of hockey and elevate their brand on a national stage.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Filevine was founded in 2015 and has since experienced rapid growth, now serving over 6,000 customers across industries including law firms, enterprise corporations, insurance, and government organizations in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s AI-driven software transforms how legal professionals draft documents, review evidence, conduct depositions, and manage case data. This momentum underscores Filevine’s role as the leading platform for the future of legal work, delivering measurable ROI and setting new standards for productivity and innovation across the industry.

“Partnering with the Utah Mammoth is a unique opportunity to grow Filevine’s presence and support our local community,” said Sean Dowdle, Chief Revenue Officer at Filevine. “We believe in breaking barriers with technology, and the Utah Mammoth share that same relentless drive for performance. This partnership is a natural fit and we’re looking forward to the upcoming seasons, and growing connections with fans who share our passion for excellence and teamwork.”

In addition to Filevine’s logo on the helmet, Filevine will also be visible rinkside in the penalty box and across the dashers both inside Delta Center and virtually for fans watching from home.