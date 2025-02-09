Vejmelka, Utah recover for shootout win against Capitals 

Wilson cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 3:47, completing a tic-tac-toe sequence with a shot from the circle off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois below the goal line.

McBain made it 3-1 when he worked a give-and-go with Michael Kesselring and scored far side from the right post at 7:07.

Dubois cut it to 3-2 on a power play at 12:38. Ovechkin’s shot from the slot was stopped, but Dubois controlled the loose puck and tucked it past Ingram.

Ingram remained down on the ice and eventually headed to the locker room. There was no update after the game.

Guenther gave Utah a 4-2 lead at 2:47 of the second period, scoring on a slap shot far side from the left circle during a power play for his 20th goal of the season.

Dylan Strome cut it to 4-3 at 4:49 of the third, scoring on his own rebound after a pass from Ovechkin.

Washington outshot Utah 15-7 in the third.

“I think even when we got down 2-0, I feel like we knew we were going to come back and score,” Strome said. “Got a couple of power plays and got back in. Not a great second, [but we] battled hard in the third to get back in and grab a point.”

Vejmelka forced the shootout when he stretched out his left pad to deny Jakob Chychrun on a one-timer from point-blank range with 10 seconds left in overtime.

“We knew they were going to have a push back, but we stuck with it,” Schmaltz said. “[Vejmelka] made some great saves for us. Two points against one of the top teams in the League, we’ll take it.”

NOTES: Each team returns from the 4 Nations break Feb. 22. Utah visits the Los Angeles Kings; the Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. … It was Utah’s first shootout win of the season (1-2). … Utah tied Washington (Nov. 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets) for the fastest two goals to start a game this season. … Doan was loaned to Tucson of the American Hockey League after the game. … Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok was claimed by Pittsburgh after being placed on waivers by Utah on Saturday. … The Capitals have a 15-game home point streak since Nov. 29 (10-0-5). … Strome extended his point streak to six games (eight points; four goals, four assists). … It was the 17th time Ovechkin had three assists in a game. He has 31 hat tricks.