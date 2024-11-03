Howden's OT winner keeps Vegas undefeated at home with victory against Utah

“Everyone recognized they were out there for a while,” Howden said. “We knew we didn’t want to let them change. [Noah Hanifin] made the play to me. I just tried taking it to the net. I found a lane and put it in.”

Hanifin had a goal and two assists, while Adin Hill made 16 saves for Vegas (8-3-1), which remained undefeated at home with its eighth straight win, tying a franchise record.

“It was important for ‘Hanny’ to find his game offensively. That’s something he counts on and expects to bring to the team,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Individually, it meant a lot to him [to score a goal].

“[Adin] was a little bit unlucky tonight. … He made a couple of nice stops to keep it close. We’d like Adin to find his game. He’s won a Cup for us. So, we’re relying on him to be solid every night.”