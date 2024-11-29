Utah Hockey Club to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 29

SALT LAKE CITY (November 27, 2024) – Utah Hockey Club announced today, in partnership with Huntsman Cancer Institute, at the University of Utah, that it will host its first annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, Nov. 29 when the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers at 7 P.M. MT at Delta Center. The Hockey Fights Cancer initiative is a collaboration between the NHL and NHLPA to honor cancer survivors, supporters, and those who continue to battle with the disease. The campaign has raised over $32 million for individuals and families affected by cancer since its inception in 1998. Hockey Fights Cancer is an initiative supported by all 32 NHL teams and each designates a home game in November to show support and raise awareness for those affected by the disease.

“This night is about so much more than hockey,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations and alternate governor of Utah Hockey Club. “Cancer has deeply and personally impacted every one of us in some way. Hockey Fights Cancer Night is a powerful reminder of the critical work we must continue to do – supporting each other as a community and raising the funds and awareness needed to eradicate this disease. Partners like Huntsman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Health are at the heart of these efforts and we are incredibly proud to stand with them in this fight."

Utah Hockey Club HFC Night programming includes:

Ceremonial Puck Drop

Friday’s game will begin with a ceremonial puck drop with 13-year-old Porter Kellum, who was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare malignant sinus tumor called esthesioneuroblastoma. Following the removal of his tumors in mid-October, Porter has been undergoing daily radiation treatments at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Porter and his family will enjoy a unique game-day experience at Delta Center, including watching warmups from the player’s bench and meeting the team.

Earlier this month, Porter first met Utah Hockey Club players during their visit to Huntsman Cancer Institute, part of the club’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, where players spent time with staff and patients undergoing treatment.

In-Game Activations

Fans in attendance on Friday will receive an “I Stand With” sign upon entry to the arena and are encouraged to personalize their sign with the name of someone they support who has been affected by cancer. These signs will play a powerful role during a special moment of silence leading into the game, uniting the arena in a shared display of support.

In addition, throughout the night, inspiring stories from local cancer fighters will take center stage during intermissions and TV timeouts. These individuals, who will be special guests of the club for the night, will enjoy memorable experiences such as riding the Zamboni and watching warmups from the glass.

Screens, dashers, LED boards, and projection displays throughout the arena will be transformed with lavender-themed graphics and illustrations on Friday, to represent support for all cancers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Delta Center.

Exclusive Merchandise

Throughout the evening, fans will have the opportunity to shop for exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer items, with a portion of proceeds directly supporting Huntsman Cancer Institute. The Item of the Game on Nov. 29 will be a crewneck sweatshirt featuring bold lavender accents and unique design elements symbolizing cancer awareness. This exclusive item will only be available for purchase during Friday’s game for $40 at the Team Store.

Special UtahHC+ NashCast

Fans who stream the game on Friday can also take part in Hockey Fights Cancer night through the debut of NashCast, with Tyson Nash, an exclusive alternative broadcast available on UtahHC+ and SEG+. The Nov. 29 alt-cast premiere will feature an incredible lineup of guests, including 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Jeremy Roenick, Austin Facer who will serve as Nash’s co-host on NashCast’s this season, and Nash’s former teammate Kelly Chase, a powerful voice in the fight against cancer.

Chase was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in Nov. 2023 and initially achieved a clean bill of health before facing a relapse. He is receiving treatment for his latest diagnosis at St. Louis’ Siteman Cancer Center, where he battles the disease with optimism and humility.

UtahHC+ and SEG+ subscribers can stream NashCast live and new subscribers can join the experience by purchasing the Nov. 29 game on UtahHC+ or SEG+ at www.segplus.com/utahhcplus/ for just $0.99.

In addition, fans tuning in to the game on Utah 16, UtahHC+, or SEG+, will witness unforgettable stories of courage, perseverance, and community. Rinkside reporter Sarah Merrifield will highlight University of Utah goaltender Patrick “Paddy” O’Donnell who was diagnosed with glioblastoma just before the 2022 season. Viewers will also hear from Utah Hockey Club analyst Nick Olczyk in a heartfelt conversation about his father, NHL legend Eddie Olczyk, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2017.

Donations

Fans everywhere can join the fight against cancer by making a donation at https://thehuntsman.org/utahhockey or through the Utah Hockey Club app. Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night are still available at www.utahhockeyclub.com.