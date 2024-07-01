Utah Hockey Club to Host Chicago Blackhawks in Home Opener on Oct. 8  

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced that they will host the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center in the team’s first-ever NHL game and its 2024-25 season home opener on Tuesday, October 8. Game time is set for 8:00 P.M. MT.

"We are thrilled to play the first regular season game in franchise history, at home, in front of our amazing fans,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations of Utah Hockey Club. “The eyes of the hockey world will be on Utah when we host the Blackhawks on that historic night, and we look forward to rising to the occasion.”

The Blackhawks are one of the NHL’s original six franchises and have one of the League’s premier young players — 2024 Calder Trophy winning Connor Bedard. Chicago is also one of Utah’s division rivals.

Utah’s entire 2023-24 regular season schedule will be announced on Tuesday, July 2. For ticket information, please visit utahhockeyclub.com.