Utah Hockey Club Signs Michael Kesselring to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Michael Kesselring to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to have Michael as part of our club,” said Utah General Manager Bill Armstrong. “He skates well, moves the puck effectively, and has a strong shot that can provide offense from the blueline. We look forward to having Michael in Utah for years to come.”

The 24-year-old Kesselring recorded 5-16-21 and 66 penalty minutes (PIM) in 65 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24. His plus-11 was tied for the second-best on the team and finished third among team defensemen in scoring and with 106 hits.

The 6-foot-5, 190 pound blueliner recently played with Team USA at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia, tallying 2-1-3 in seven games.

The New Hampton, New Hampshire native has registered 5-19-24 with 72 PIM in 74 career NHL games with the Coyotes. He has also tallied 18-27-45 and 113 PIM in 141 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors.

Kesselring was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (164th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.