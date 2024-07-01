Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Ian Cole to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Ian is a proven winner and a true professional on and off the ice,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “He has a great work ethic and is an excellent role model for our younger players. We’re thrilled to have him signed to our organization.”

The 35-year-old Cole registered 2-9-11 and 61 penalty minutes (PIM) in 78 games and two assists in 13 playoff games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24. Cole led the team with 166 blocked shots last season, his third-highest total of his 14-year NHL career.

Cole recorded 3-14-17 and 61 PIM in 78 regular season games with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022-23. The veteran defenseman also finished tied with all Lightning defenseman with a plus-13 while leading the entire team in shorthanded time on ice (225:24). He also ranked third in hits (117) and blocked shots (123) among team defenseman.

The 6'1", 225-pound defenseman has tallied 34-159-193, plus-154 and 744 PIM in 826 career regular season NHL games with the Canucks, Lighting, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and St. Louis Blues.

Cole has also played an additional 129 NHL playoff games, posting 3-28-31 and 92 PIM. He is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion having won in consecutive years (2016 & 2017) with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Since the 2015-16 season, Cole has played in the third-most playoff games (122) in the NHL, only trailing Pat Maroon (134) and Corey Perry (125).

A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Cole represented the United States on multiple occasions throughout his junior career, including helping Team USA win back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2008 and 2009.

Cole was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (18th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft.