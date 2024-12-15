SAN JOSE -- Clayton Keller scored a power-play goal with 44 seconds left in the third period, and the Utah Hockey Club rallied for a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.
Keller's late power-play goal lifts Utah past Sharks
Forward breaks tie with 44 seconds left for Utah, which is 4-0-1 in past 5
Keller received a pass at the top of the right circle, slowly skated into the high slot, and beat Vitek Vanecek blocker side with a wrist shot.
"I just tried to be patient," Keller said. "I was able to slide a shot low blocker, and it is good to see it go in."
Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley and Mikhail Sergachev each had two assists for Utah (14-11-5), which extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1) and its road winning streak to six. Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves.
"I liked the way we played in the third, I didn't like a lot of stuff in the first two periods. We attacked from way different angles," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "Give credit to San Jose. They earned the respect of everybody in the League."
Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (11-17-5), who have lost four of five. Vanecek made 36 saves.
"I think we just didn't have a killer instinct to go win a hockey game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We're still learning that. It's disappointing because I thought we came off a long road trip, I thought we dug in, I thought we worked hard and did some good things tonight. But in the third period we got to find a way to go win a hockey game."
Dylan Guenther gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period. Cooley skated down the left wing and passed back up to Guenther, who scored blocker side with a wrist shot from the high slot.
Alexander Wennberg tied the game 1-1 at 14:58, taking a pass from Barclay Goodrow just inside the blue line before beating Vejmelka over his glove with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Mikael Granlund gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 14:11 of the second period. Zetterlund's shot from the slot hit off the leg of Sergachev and deflected to Granlund, who scored off the outstretched glove of Vejmelka from the bottom of the left circle.
Schmaltz tied the game 2-2 at 18:52 with a power-play goal, one-timing a saucer pass from the bumper position by Cooley.
Zetterlund put the Sharks back in front 3-2 at 5:00 of the third period, finishing a cross-crease pass from Nikolai Kovalenko for a power-play goal.
"[We have to] be on our toes, win 50-50 [battles and] play through people," Zetterlund said. "All the simple stuff, but we have to do it every day."
Michael Carcone tied it 3-3 at 9:49 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Kevin Stenlund.
"I was just trying to get lost. I was hoping [Stenlund] would see me," Carcone said. "He's got some good vision. I know he wants to shoot that puck, but it was a good pass."
NOTES: Utah's road winning streak is the longest by a team in its inaugural season in NHL history. ... Stenlund extended his point streak to five games (four goals, one assist). ... Goodrow played in his 600th NHL game. His assist on Wennberg's goal was his first of the season.