Utah Hockey Club rallies, earns critical point in shootout loss to Maple Leafs

By Craig Morgan
Utah Hockey Club almost completed their largest rally of the season. Instead they had to settle for a point that kept them in the Western Conference wild card race.

Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton scored in a three-goal second period that helped Utah rally from a 3-0 deficit. But Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored in the shootout to help the Maple Leafs escape with a 4-3 win on Monday at Delta Center.

"Even early on in the game, we felt good about our game," said Utah captain Clayton Keller, who had the team's lone goal in the shootout. "They got two power play goals but I think as the game went on we got better."

Keller credited defenseman Michael Kesselring's fight against Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit as an energy boost for Utah.

"That was awesome and really elevated us," he said. "We scored two quick goals. It sucks not to get the two points tonight but I think everyone dug in."

The fight came right after a disputed Toronto goal that Utah felt was scored with a high stick to give the Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead — a goal on which coach Andre Tourigny declined to comment..

"They're a good team," Tourigny said of the Leafs. "They made trades [at the deadline] because they want to win the Stanley Cup.

"We made a huge character comeback and we showed how resilient we were and how important it is for us to stick together and to be there for each other. I think the boys did an unbelievable job."

Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves in regulation, including this absurd paddle save on Morgan Rielly off a backhand feed on a spin-o-rama from John Tavares.

Despite the loss, Utah is 6-2-3 in their past 11 games at home.

Clayton Keller reached a career high in assists with his 50th of the season on Nick Schmaltz's 15th goal of the season. Schmaltz has goals in each of his past three games.

Playoff picture: With the point in overtime, Utah moved within three points of the idle Calgary Flames for the final Western Conference wild card spot. Utah also pulled within two points of the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues. None of the other teams in the race for that final wild card spot were in action on Monday.

Original 6 near-miss: In falling to the Maple Leafs for the second time this season, Utah narrowly missed beating each of the so-called Original Six teams in its inaugural season. Utah has wins against the Boston Bruins, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Detroit Red Wings, the Montréal Canadiens, and the New York Rangers.

Quotable: "I told him not to talk to me today. Once the clock struck 12 last night, we’re not friends. My sisters and brother can communicate for us if he needs anything."

— Utah forward Josh Doan on facing the Maple Leafs where his dad, Shane, is a special advisor to GM Brad Treliving

Up next: Utah hosts the Anaheim Ducks who are clinging to playoff hopes in the Western Conference wild card race. Anaheim leads the season series, 2-0. The Ducks beat Utah, 5-4, in overtime on Oct. 16 in Anaheim. They won, 5-4, in a shootout on Dec. 22 at Delta Center.

