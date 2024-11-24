Crosby scores 600th NHL goal, Penguins fall to Utah Hockey Club

Crosby became the 21st player to reach the milestone and second active player to do so, joining Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (868). He cut it to 2-1 on a 5-on-3 power play at 3:11 of the second period.

“It’s not enjoyable, obviously,” Crosby said of scoring No. 600 under the circumstances. “It was a nice reception and a cool moment. I thought we got some momentum off that power play and were doing some good things. Obviously, they get one shortly after and get the lead back. Even with that, we’re still in the game. We’re doing some good things and it gets away from us.”

Dylan Guenther had two goals and an assist, Clayton Keller had three assists, and Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz and Michael Carcone each had two assists for Utah (8-9-3), which had been outscored 11-4 in losing its previous three games. Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves.

“Really happy,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Tonight, we got it done. I liked the way we did it as well. And I like the way we played offensively.”

Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for Pittsburgh (7-12-4), which has lost three in a row. The Penguins lost 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets here Friday.

“I thought we had good energy and we had momentum, especially after Sid’s goal,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “For me, the penalty kill let us down significantly tonight. They get, I don’t know, was it three power-play goals? One of which was shortly after Sid scores.

“We get within striking distance, make it 2-1, we get some momentum and then we don’t get it done on the penalty kill.”