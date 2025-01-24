Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Utah Hockey Club shuts out Wild

“We did a great job,” Vejmelka said. “Boys played real well in front of me and they helped me a lot. So it’s a big team win tonight, and it’s not a lot of time to enjoy it because we are playing tomorrow again (at the Winnipeg Jets), but we need to take pride and do it again tomorrow.”

Barrett Hayton scored twice, and Nick DeSimone had two assists for Utah (21-19-7), which has won three in a row.

“I really like our pace starting the game,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I like our composure as well during the game. I think we knew when starting the second they would have a push, and they had a push, but we kept them on the outside pretty good … we stayed composed. I like where our guys, their mind was at.”

Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves for the Wild (28-16-4), which has lost four of its past five. Forward Kirill Kaprizov had three shots in 16:39 after missing the past 12 games with a lower-body injury.

“Good to see him in a game. It’s game action,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought there were times when he had opportunities to make plays, and he made some plays. Other times it wasn’t. But I think when you’re off that long, sometimes it’s timing and things like that. But I think it was good for him to get in and play and we’ll build from there.”