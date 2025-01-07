Utah Hockey Club Inaugural Season Youth Jerseys To Go On Sale January 8

SALT LAKE CITY (January 7, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today that fans can purchase youth-sized inaugural season jerseys beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, both at the Team Store located inside Delta Center and online at www.uhcteamstore.com.

The Team Store will offer multiple sizes in Utah’s highly sought-after black home jerseys, including options for infants, toddlers, juniors (sizes 5-8), and youth (sizes 8-20), all of which will also be available online. Utah’s inaugural season white away jersey will also be available in select youth sizes. Fans who purchase youth-sized jerseys at the Team Store will have access to the same exclusive offer that is available to all Utah Hockey Club jerseys sold at the Team Store through the remainder of the season – the option of adding two inaugural season patches upon request.

Youth-sized jerseys for both the black home and white away versions are priced at $95 for youth, $80 for juniors, $70 for toddlers, and $65 for infants. All Utah Hockey Club jerseys will be sold blank. Youth-sized jerseys can be personalized on-site at the Team Store’s customization zone inside Delta Center (outside Portal Q) for an additional fee.

In addition, later this month, Utah Hockey Club expects to receive its next shipment of adult-sized inaugural season jerseys in both the black home and white away versions, complete with two inaugural season patches affixed to each sweater. Significant quantities and a variety of sizes will be available for purchase online and inside the Team Store. Pricing for adult sizes of the inaugural season jersey will be $200 for blank jerseys, $250 for player versions, and $275 for customized jerseys.

The Team Store inside Delta Center is open Monday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. On game and event days - including Jan. 8 - fans can shop in the store from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Team Store will then be open to ticketed guests when doors open at 6:30 P.M. for Utah’s game against the Florida Panthers at 8 P.M. MT.