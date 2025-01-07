Utah Hockey Club Inaugural Season Youth Jerseys To Go On Sale January 8

Utah Hockey Club Inaugural Season Youth Jerseys To Go On Sale January 8

16x9

SALT LAKE CITY (January 7, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today that fans can purchase youth-sized inaugural season jerseys beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, both at the Team Store located inside Delta Center and online at www.uhcteamstore.com.

The Team Store will offer multiple sizes in Utah’s highly sought-after black home jerseys, including options for infants, toddlers, juniors (sizes 5-8), and youth (sizes 8-20), all of which will also be available online. Utah’s inaugural season white away jersey will also be available in select youth sizes. Fans who purchase youth-sized jerseys at the Team Store will have access to the same exclusive offer that is available to all Utah Hockey Club jerseys sold at the Team Store through the remainder of the season – the option of adding two inaugural season patches upon request.

Youth-sized jerseys for both the black home and white away versions are priced at $95 for youth, $80 for juniors, $70 for toddlers, and $65 for infants. All Utah Hockey Club jerseys will be sold blank. Youth-sized jerseys can be personalized on-site at the Team Store’s customization zone inside Delta Center (outside Portal Q) for an additional fee.

In addition, later this month, Utah Hockey Club expects to receive its next shipment of adult-sized inaugural season jerseys in both the black home and white away versions, complete with two inaugural season patches affixed to each sweater. Significant quantities and a variety of sizes will be available for purchase online and inside the Team Store. Pricing for adult sizes of the inaugural season jersey will be $200 for blank jerseys, $250 for player versions, and $275 for customized jerseys.

The Team Store inside Delta Center is open Monday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. On game and event days - including Jan. 8 - fans can shop in the store from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Team Store will then be open to ticketed guests when doors open at 6:30 P.M. for Utah’s game against the Florida Panthers at 8 P.M. MT.

News Feed

Harley lifts Stars past Utah Hockey Club in OT for 4th straight win

Crouse scores twice, Utah Hockey Club rallies past Flames

McDavid, Draisaitl each extend point streaks, Oilers top Utah

Schwartz has 3 points, Kraken pull away from Utah in 3rd

Lehkonen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Avalanche defeat Utah

Hintz, Benn each scores goal to lift Stars past Utah Hockey Club

Ducks rally from down 3, defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout

Guenther scores 2 more, Utah edges Wild to extend point streak to 7

Sergachev scores with 12 seconds left in OT, Utah Hockey Club defeats Canucks

Keller's late power-play goal lifts Utah past Sharks

Guenther has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Avalanche

Wild tie it late, defeat Utah in shootout

Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers

Utah scores 5 unanswered, tops slumping Sabres

DeSmith makes 34 saves, Stars hold off Utah Hockey Club

Stauber gets 1st NHL shutout, Utah Hockey Club cruises past Golden Knights

Nugent-Hopkins' OT goal lifts Oilers past Utah Hockey Club

Sergachev scores late in OT, lifts Utah past Canadiens