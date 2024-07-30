Utah Hockey Club Announces Summer Analytics Challenge

UHC2425_ScheduleRelease_APP_(1160x700) (1)

Participants vie for opportunity to earn part-time internship with the team’s  hockey operations analytics department

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced their “Summer Analytics Challenge,” an opportunity for an individual to earn a part-time remote, paid internship with the team’s analytics department for the first half of the 2024-25 season. The challenge requires entrants to demonstrate an ability to identify and analyze a hockey topic of their choice by submitting a report that provides detailed analysis on their subject.

“We are excited to engage analytical minds through the Summer Analytics Challenge that provides the opportunity to become involved with our organization in a unique way,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “We look forward to seeing the great creativity and ideas challenge participants submit.”

Participants should pick a hockey topic of interest to study and analyze and compile their findings into a maximum five-page deliverable, to include detailed analytics modeling, to be submitted to Utah Hockey Club by Friday, August 23 at 5 P.M. MT. All applications will be reviewed by Utah’s hockey operations staff with the most qualified submissions being invited to present their reports virtually to General Manager Bill Armstrong in early September. The winning candidate will be selected soon after and offered a part-time, remote, paid internship with the club’s analytics department for their inaugural NHL season.

To qualify, candidates must reside in the United States or Canada and be 18 years or older. Submissions must be submitted online by Friday, August 23 at 5 P.M. MT to be considered.

News Feed

