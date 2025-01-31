Utah Hockey Club Announces Black History Month Celebration

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced their Black History Month programming that will be featured across digital channels, during game broadcasts on Utah 16, UtahHC+, and at Delta Center – all honoring the achievements and contributions of Black individuals and businesses throughout the state.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Black leaders who have courageously paved the way and continue to set the standard for a more inclusive hockey community,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “Across these activations, we aim to drive meaningful change beyond the ice, supporting Black individuals and businesses throughout Utah, in our unending effort to build a more connected community.”

Utah Hockey Club Black History Month programming includes:

Introducing the Black Book to Utah Hockey Club Fans

Drawing inspiration from Victor Hugo Green’s 1936 Green Book, which guided African American travelers through the Jim Crow South, the Black Book is a Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) resource showcasing nearly 50 Black-owned businesses across Utah, including restaurants, barbers, gyms, and others, serving as a valuable guide for locals and visitors to the state alike. Fans can explore the directory year-round on the Utah Hockey Club mobile app. Businesses interested in being included in the Black Book are encouraged to fill out this form.

Printed versions of the Black Book will be available at select Utah Hockey Club games throughout the month including Feb. 2 against the St. Louis Blues and Feb. 25 when the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Special Guests and Game Day Experiences

On Feb. 2, members of the Utah Black Chamber will be watching warmups from the bench and engaging with Utah Hockey Club players before the game against the St. Louis Blues. Additionally, on Feb. 2 and Feb. 25, fans can connect with members of the Utah Black Chamber on the porch inside the arena’s main doors to learn how they can support and advocate for Black businesses throughout the year.

Utah Hockey Club Digital Mini-Series

A special mini-series celebrating the achievements of Black athletes who have shaped the sport of hockey will be featured across Utah Hockey Club social channels all month long. Each week, the series will highlight the trailblazers who broke barriers in the game of hockey while also recognizing key moments in Black history, inspiring future generations, and celebrating the impact of Black leaders on the ice.

SEG Foundation Activation

In late February, the SEG Foundation will host an initiative designed to uplift and amplify the voices of Black restaurant owners in the Salt Lake City community. More details about SEG Foundation’s February event and how to get involved will be released in the coming weeks.

Utah Hockey Club’s celebration of Black History Month follows their recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Jan. 20 game against the Winnipeg Jets. In partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission, the team hosted 50 students from diverse-focused community groups at Delta Center to participate in unique MLK-themed programming that incorporated Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence, social change, and justice. Following the event, students had the opportunity to cheer on Utah Hockey Club to a 5-2 win.

For more information about Black History Month, fans can visit www.nhl.com/community/black-hockey-history.