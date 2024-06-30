Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Development Camp Roster
Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the roster for the team’s 2024 Development Camp, which takes place July 1-5 with on-ice sessions and media availability on Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2 at Park City Ice Arena. The camp is designed to provide Utah prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during on and off-ice workout sessions and will conclude with a scrimmage at Delta Center on Friday, July 5 at 1 PM MT - an event that is free and open to the public.
All 11 of Utah’s 2024 draft picks, including Utah’s first-ever draft choice forward Tij Iginla and the club’s second first round draft choice forward Cole Beaudoin, along with previous first-round draft choices Maveric Lamoureux (2022), Dmitriy Simashev (2023), and Daniil But (2023), will participate in the camp. In total 32 players are taking part, including 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.
Players will be available to the media following their on-ice training sessions on July 1 and July 2 at Park City Ice Arena (600 Gillmor Way) beginning each day at 9:30 AM and following the team’s scrimmage on July 5, which begins at 1PM at Delta Center.
Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Jonathan Castagna, Will Gavin, Voltech Hradec, Tij Iginla, Sam Lipkin, Tanner Ludtke, Miko Matikka, Jacob Newcombe, Reggie Newman, Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith
Defensemen: Gregor Biber, Alex Cech, Artem Duda, Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Will Skahan, Dmitriy Simashev, Cal Thomas, Veeti Vaisanen
Goaltenders: Michael Hrabal, Rasmus Korhonen, Carsen Musser, Melker Thelin, Anson Thornton
NUMERICAL ROSTER
10 – Maveric Lamoureux
12 - Tij Iginla
24 - Cole Beaudoin
26 - Dmitriy Simashev
30 – Michael Hrabal
32 – Samu Bau
34 – Anson Thornton
35 – Carsen Musser
37 - Owen Allard
45 – Noel Nordh
47 – Reggie Newman
48 - Daniil But
49 – Miko Matikka
51 - Veeti Vaisanen
54 – Terrell Goldsmith
56 - Rasmus Korhonen
57 – Cal Thomas
58 – Justin Kipkie
59 - Matthew Morden
60 - Melker Thelin
61 - Will Skahan
65 - Jacob Newcombe
71 – Sam Lipkin
72 - Voltech Hradec
74 - Jonathan Castagna
75 - Tomas Lavoie
80 - Tanner Ludtke
84 - Artem Duda
86 - Alec Cech
93 - Gabe Smith
94 - Gregor Biber
96 - Will Gavin