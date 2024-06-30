Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Development Camp Roster 

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the roster for the team’s 2024 Development Camp, which takes place July 1-5 with on-ice sessions and media availability on Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2 at Park City Ice Arena. The camp is designed to provide Utah prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during on and off-ice workout sessions and will conclude with a scrimmage at Delta Center on Friday, July 5 at 1 PM MT - an event that is free and open to the public.

All 11 of Utah’s 2024 draft picks, including Utah’s first-ever draft choice forward Tij Iginla and the club’s second first round draft choice forward Cole Beaudoin, along with previous first-round draft choices Maveric Lamoureux (2022), Dmitriy Simashev (2023), and Daniil But (2023), will participate in the camp. In total 32 players are taking part, including 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Players will be available to the media following their on-ice training sessions on July 1 and July 2 at Park City Ice Arena (600 Gillmor Way) beginning each day at 9:30 AM and following the team’s scrimmage on July 5, which begins at 1PM at Delta Center.

Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Jonathan Castagna, Will Gavin, Voltech Hradec, Tij Iginla, Sam Lipkin, Tanner Ludtke, Miko Matikka, Jacob Newcombe, Reggie Newman, Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith

Defensemen: Gregor Biber, Alex Cech, Artem Duda, Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Will Skahan, Dmitriy Simashev, Cal Thomas, Veeti Vaisanen

Goaltenders: Michael Hrabal, Rasmus Korhonen, Carsen Musser, Melker Thelin, Anson Thornton

NUMERICAL ROSTER

10 – Maveric Lamoureux

12 - Tij Iginla

24 - Cole Beaudoin

26 - Dmitriy Simashev

30 – Michael Hrabal

32 – Samu Bau

34 – Anson Thornton

35 – Carsen Musser

37 - Owen Allard

45 – Noel Nordh

47 – Reggie Newman

48 - Daniil But

49 – Miko Matikka

51 - Veeti Vaisanen

54 – Terrell Goldsmith

56 - Rasmus Korhonen

57 – Cal Thomas

58 – Justin Kipkie

59 - Matthew Morden

60 - Melker Thelin

61 - Will Skahan

65 - Jacob Newcombe

71 – Sam Lipkin

72 - Voltech Hradec

74 - Jonathan Castagna

75 - Tomas Lavoie

80 - Tanner Ludtke

84 - Artem Duda

86 - Alec Cech

93 - Gabe Smith

94 - Gregor Biber

96 - Will Gavin