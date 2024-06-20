Utah Hockey Club and Black Desert Resort Form Partnership Marking Historic Milestone

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced its first partnership with the signing of a multi-year agreement with the award-winning Black Desert Resort.

“Collaborating with Black Desert Resort provides the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Utah as the state continues to attract attention for its vibrant sports scene,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer. “This partnership demonstrates Utah’s collective commitment to foster a rich and diverse athletic landscape, while also creating innovative and immersive experiences for individuals engaging with our brands through sport.”

The partnership, which begins with the team’s inaugural season, underscores the diverse and ever-expanding scope of Utah’s professional sports scene. Over the next year, both brands will curate premier sports and entertainment experiences for visitors and locals alike. For the first time in 60 years, a Utah resort will host a professional tour event, when the Professional Golf Association (PGA) and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tournaments take place at Black Desert Resort this fall. Delta Center, which hosts hundreds of events annually, will host two professional sports teams for the first time, presenting more than 82 nights of home games for Utah Hockey Club and the Utah Jazz.

“Black Desert is excited to expand our relationship with Smith Entertainment Group beyond our current partnership with the Utah Jazz. We share the commitment to elevate our community through professional sports, world-class entertainment and hospitality,” said Patrick Manning, managing partner of Black Desert. “Becoming the first to have stepped up to partner with the NHL team is an honor and we’re looking forward to this inaugural season.”

Throughout the duration of the agreement, both organizations will implement co-branding initiatives through logos, trademarks, and utilization of facilities. In addition, Black Desert Resort will continue to enhance the fan experience within Delta Center through their Black Desert Club.

For more information about Black Desert Resort, visit www.blackdesertresort.com. For more information about Utah’s new NHL franchise, visit www.UtahHockeyClub.com.