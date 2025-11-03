The Week Ahead: Nov. 3-9

After just one game back at Delta Center, the Utah Mammoth are back on the road for a four-game road trip. This week starts a stretch of five games in eight nights; however, the team had a four-day break last week to recover from the busy start to the season.

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah enters the week looking to get back into the win column after the Mammoth have lost two straight. Currently the team is 8-4-0 through the first 12 games of the season.

The Mammoth’s most recent game, a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, was a close contest. The Lightning scored twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to secure the win. Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Mammoth and Karel Vejmelka stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced.

Logan Cooley leads the Mammoth with eight goals while Nick Schmaltz’s 10 assists and 17 points are team-highs. Out of the 20 skaters currently on the roster who have played at least a game this season, 19 of those players have at least a point or more. The Mammoth have 15 skaters with one goal or more through 12 games.

Vejmelka has played nine of the team’s 12 games and has a 6-3-0 record. He’s averaging 2.79 goals against and has a .890 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem. He has a 2-1-0 record through three games played. Vaněček has a 2.00 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.

The Mammoth have four Eastern Conference opponents on this road trip and two sets of back-to-backs while out east.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR

D Sean Durzi – upper-body injury, out for approximately four weeks (per 10/13/25)

D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster

D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

G Anson Thornton – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at Utah’s opponents this week!