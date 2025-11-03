The Week Ahead: Nov. 3-9

The Mammoth go back on the road for a four-game road trip

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

After just one game back at Delta Center, the Utah Mammoth are back on the road for a four-game road trip. This week starts a stretch of five games in eight nights; however, the team had a four-day break last week to recover from the busy start to the season.

Main Storylines – Utah

  • Utah enters the week looking to get back into the win column after the Mammoth have lost two straight. Currently the team is 8-4-0 through the first 12 games of the season.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game, a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, was a close contest. The Lightning scored twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to secure the win. Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Mammoth and Karel Vejmelka stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced.
  • Logan Cooley leads the Mammoth with eight goals while Nick Schmaltz’s 10 assists and 17 points are team-highs. Out of the 20 skaters currently on the roster who have played at least a game this season, 19 of those players have at least a point or more. The Mammoth have 15 skaters with one goal or more through 12 games.
  • Vejmelka has played nine of the team’s 12 games and has a 6-3-0 record. He’s averaging 2.79 goals against and has a .890 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem. He has a 2-1-0 record through three games played. Vaněček has a 2.00 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth have four Eastern Conference opponents on this road trip and two sets of back-to-backs while out east.

Injury Updates – Utah

  • F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR
  • D Sean Durzi – upper-body injury, out for approximately four weeks (per 10/13/25)
  • D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster
  • D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body injury, injured non-roster
  • G Anson Thornton – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at Utah’s opponents this week!

UTAH AT BUFFALO

NOV 4 | 5:00 PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two matchups between the Mammoth and Sabres this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 4: UTA at BUF
  • Nov. 12: UTA vs BUF

Main Storylines – Buffalo

  • Buffalo enters the game against Utah with a 5-4-3 record; however, the team has picked up points in six straight contests.
  • The Sabres most recent game, 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals, got the team back in the win column after three-straight 4-3 overtime losses. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Isak Rosen all scored in the first period. In the fifth round of the shootout, Bowen Byram scored and secured the full two points for the Sabres.
  • When it comes to special teams, the Sabres have the best penalty kill in the league and have shut down opponents 90.5% of the time. Buffalo has the 15th best power play in the league and scores on 20% of their man-advantage opportunities.
  • Tuch and Thompson’s five goals each lead the Sabres, while Tuch’s 12 points are a team-high. Rasmus Dahlin and Zach Benson are tied for the team lead with eight assists each.
  • Alex Lyon is the Sabres starting goaltender and has a 3-4-2 record through nine games played. Lyon has a 2.90 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has played two games and is 1-0-1 with a 3.34 goals against average and a .877 save percentage. Colten Ellis has played one game for Buffalo. He has a 1-0-0 record, a 2.00 goals against average, and a .935 save percentage.
  • Tuesday’s game is the second of three-straight at home for the Sabres. Buffalo will host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday to round out the homestand.

Injury Updates – Buffalo

  • F Zach Benson – lower-body, IR (estimated to be out around a week)
  • F Tyson Kozak – lower-body, IR (week-to-week)
  • F Justin Danforth – lower-body, estimated to “miss more than a month”
  • F Josh Norris – upper-body, IR

UTAH AT TORONTO

NOV 5 | 5:00 PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and Maple Leafs this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 5: UTA at TOR
  • Jan. 13: UTA vs TOR

Main Storylines – Toronto

  • Heading into the week, the Maple Leafs have points in three of their last four games. Toronto starts a four-game homestand on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins before hosting Utah on Wednesday.
  • Toronto kicked off November with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe, Nicholas Robertson, Easton Cowan, and Calle Jarnkrok all scored in the win while Anthony Stolarz stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced.
  • Per Monday morning, the Maple Leafs had the third best faceoff win rate (54.6%), are averaging the sixth most goals scored per game (3.58), and have the tenth-best penalty kill (83.3%).
  • John Tavares and Matthews are tied for the team-lead with six goals each. William Nylander leads Toronto with 12 assists, while Tavares’ 16 points are a team-high.
  • Anthony Stolarz has played nine of Toronto’s first 12 games and has a 4-4-1 record. He has a 3.13 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. Cayden Primeau has played three games with a 2-1-0 record. He has a 4.30 goals against average and a .838 save percentage.
  • Toronto’s homestand continues throughout the weekend with a game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday and a Sunday night game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Injury Updates – Toronto

  • F Steven Lorentz – upper-body, day-to-day
  • F William Nylander – lower-body, day-to-day
  • F Scott Laughton – lower-body, IR
  • D Chris Tanev – upper-body, IR
  • D Marshall Rifai – wrist, LTIR
  • G Joseph Woll – personal, IR

UTAH AT MONTREAL

NOV 8 | 5:00 PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two meetings between the Mammoth and the Canadiens this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 8: UTA at MTL
  • Nov. 26: UTA vs MTL

Main Storylines – Montreal

  • Entering the week, Montreal has won five of its last six games and three-straight. The Canadiens have three games this week, including two at home.
  • The Canadiens started November with a 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators. Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky (PPG), Ivan Demidov scored in regulation while Alex Newhook’s overtime tally was the game-winner. Sam Montembeault stopped 14 of the 17 shots he faced.
  • Heading into the week, the Canadiens have the sixth-best power play which has scored on 28.6% of its opportunities. Montreal is averaging the second-most goals per game (3.67).
  • Caufield leads the team with 10 goals and is second on the Canadiens with 15 points. Nick Suzuki’s 16 assists and 18 points are team-highs.
  • Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have split the Canadien’s 12 games as each have played six. Montembeault has a 3-3-0 record with a 3.66 goals against average and a .839 save percentage. Dobes has a 6-0-0 record with a 1.97 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.
  • After hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, the Canadiens travel to New Jersey to face the Devils on Thursday. Saturday’s game against the Mammoth is the first of four-straight at the Bell Centre.

Injury Updates – Montreal

  • F Patrik Laine – core muscle surgery, out 3-4 months
  • D Kaiden Guhle – lower-body, IR

UTAH AT OTTAWA

NOV 9 | 5:00 PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two meetings between the Mammoth and Senators this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 9: UTA at OTT
  • Jan. 7: UTA vs OTT

Main Storylines – Ottawa

  • Ottawa has a break with four-days between games to start the week before going on a two-game road trip mid-week. As of Monday morning, the Senators are 6-5-2 through the first stretch of the regular season.
  • The Senators started the month of November with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio, and Tim Stützle score in the loss and Linus Ullmark stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced.
  • Heading into the week, the Senators are the best team in the NHL for faceoffs (59.6%), have the seventh-best power play (27.1%), and are scoring the eighth-most goals per game (3.54).
  • Shane Pinto leads the Senators with eight goals while Batherson’s 10 assists are a team-high. Batherson also leads the team with 15 points.
  • Ullmark is Ottawa’s starting goaltender, and he has a 5-4-2 record through 11 games. He has a 3.41 goals against average and a .861 save percentage. Leevi Meriläinen has a 1-1-0 record through two games, has a 4.57 goals against average, and a .833 save percentage.
  • The Senators visit the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers before returning home to face the Mammoth. Like Utah, Ottawa will be on the second half of a back-to-back heading into Sunday’s game. The Senators kick off a four-game homestand against the Mammoth.

Injury Updates – Ottawa

  • F Nick Cousins – undisclosed, day-to-day
  • F Brady Tkachuk – wrist, IR
  • G Mads Sogaard – undisclosed, out

