SEG Partners with Fanatics to Transform Shopping Experiences

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) today announced a comprehensive long-term partnership establishing Fanatics as the official omnichannel retail partner for both the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth. Through this new deal, Fanatics will manage the end-to-end retail operations for SEG’s NBA and NHL franchises – from newly designed e-commerce platforms to the full suite of in-venue retail experiences at Delta Center – providing fans with a seamless, consistent shopping experience regardless of how they shop for team merchandise.

“Fanatics is a global leader in sports apparel design, manufacturing, and merchandising, and we are thrilled to leverage their expertise to offer fans a completely reimagined, tech-forward shopping experience across all retail touchpoints,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group. “As we continue to invest in the fan experience at Delta Center and beyond, our retail strategy plays a key role in pushing boundaries and redefining how fans connect with our teams for years to come.”

Beginning June 1, Fanatics will assume operations of all retail locations throughout Delta Center, including the Team Store, presented by American Express, on the main concourse, as well as the storefront on Level 5. To prepare for the transition, the Team Store inside Delta Center will be temporarily closed to fans starting June 2, before it reopens on June 9.

As early as August 2025, fans who visit the Team Store will have access to an expanded selection of captivating Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth merchandise – including premium headwear, collectibles and memorabilia, and lifestyle accessories – from industry-leading brands such as Fanatics, Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, '47, and WinCraft. Replica and authentic jerseys for both the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth will be available for purchase starting in the 2025-26 season; specifics on timing for those items will be shared at a later date. In addition, Fanatics is developing Utah-inspired collections and exclusive collaborations that authentically celebrate the state and resonate with fans.

“Utah is rapidly emerging as one of America’s most passionate sports markets, and Fanatics is honored to officially join forces with Smith Entertainment Group,” said Ed O’Brien, Fanatics SVP of Business Development. “We’re committed to providing an unparalleled retail experience, delivering exceptional products for Jazz and Mammoth fans of all ages - whether in the arena, online, or anywhere they choose to shop.”

This summer, www.JazzTeamStore.com will officially launch as the team’s new online shopping destination powered by Fanatics’ proprietary Cloud Commerce Platform (CCP). The Mammoth online store, www.Shop.NHL.com/Utah-Mammoth, will operate through the league-wide NHL Shop network powered by Fanatics. These storefronts will feature responsive interfaces optimized across all devices, personalized fan experiences through AI integration, and streamlined checkout with expanded payment options.

As part of Delta Center’s multi-year transformation, Fanatics will gradually introduce a number of innovative retail technologies inside the Team Store, including Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), offering fans faster and more efficient automated processes for checking out. In addition, SEG and Fanatics will work together to build out a new, state-of-the-art flagship store, redesigned to reflect a modern, immersive environment that showcases Utah's rich cultural identity and sports legacy, and set a new standard for sports retail.

Fanatics is a longstanding partner of the NHL, serving as the league’s official outfitter of on-ice uniforms and exclusive e-commerce operator and the e-commerce operator for all NHL teams through the NHL Shop platform. Fanatics also serves as the NBA’s official e-commerce partner. The Mammoth becomes the fourth NHL club for which Fanatics operates in-venue retail, while the Jazz join as Fanatics’ 12th NBA partner, eight of which are omnichannel.