SEG Foundation to Help Provide Critical Summer Needs for Utah Students, Invites Fans to Compile Meal and Hygiene Kits

Kit assembly to take place on the Delta Center plaza before the Utah Hockey Club game on April 8 and the Utah Jazz game on April 9

Fans are encouraged to bring essential items from the Salt Lake Education Foundation Wish List; those who contribute a cash or in-kind donation will receive a team branded souvenir cup and free refill.

SALT LAKE CITY (April 7, 2025) – This month, the SEG Foundation is helping address critical issues faced by students in the Salt Lake School District by compiling meal and hygiene kits before games this week, and is inviting Utah sports fans to join the cause.

The SEG Foundation has purchased thousands of shelf-stable food items and essential hygiene products to create a large-scale kit assembly activation prior to the Utah Hockey Club matchup against the Seattle Kraken on April 8 and the Utah Jazz game against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Delta Center by 5:30 P.M. each evening to join team staff and leadership in compiling kits that will be donated to students and families in need around Salt Lake City, in collaboration with the Salt Lake Education Foundation.

“As a community, we have the unique opportunity to uplift Utah’s youth and their families, and are excited to leverage our last week of home games this season for this incredible cause,” said Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group. “By bringing our fans together for this initiative, we’re providing tangible support for those in need while also building a culture of generosity, connection, and impact.”

Beyond helping to assemble meal and hygiene kits, fans attending either game are encouraged to also bring and donate essential, high-need items from the Foundation Wish List – including non-perishable food items such as granola bars, applesauce, pancake mix, and tuna, and hygiene products such as shampoo and conditioner, household cleaners, diapers, and toilet paper. Donations of these specific items will be collected at designated tents outside the arena.

To make giving even more accessible, each collection site will also feature a QR code directing fans to an online donation form allowing them to make direct donations to the Salt Lake Education Foundation, with a minimum contribution of $5. To amplify the impact of those who donate, the SEG Foundation will match donations up to $5,000.

As a token of appreciation, all fans who make a cash or in-kind donation from the Wish List will receive a voucher redeemable for a team branded souvenir cup and a free refill inside Delta Center during that respective game.