Sean Durzi to return from injury, Utah’s defense finally at full strength

Feb. 22 against Los Angeles will be the first time that Sergachev, Marino, and Durzi play in the same game for Utah after Marino missed the first 42 games due to injury, overlapping with Durzi’s absence.

Add in Ian Cole, who signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with Utah on July 1, Olli Määttä, who was acquired via trade from the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 29, and Nick DeSimone, who was claimed off waivers on Jan. 5, and Utah’s blue line all of a sudden looks significantly different than what originally came over from the Arizona Coyotes, and significantly better.

“I know the confidence we have as a D core, I know the work these guys have put in all year to grow as a D core, and then I know the belief we have in what we want to become,” said Durzi. “I think that’s pretty special, not being content with, ‘Wow, look at all the players we have,’ but it's how much better we want to be. We believe we can be one of the best in the league.”

Only three defensemen remain on Utah’s roster from last season’s Coyotes team: Durzi, Kesselring, and Juuso Välimäki. The back end has undergone a serious overhaul, but Utah fans have yet to see it anywhere close to full capacity. With Durzi back in the fold, Armstrong’s collection of talent in the defense corps can show its true ability for the first time.

“He’s a very easy defenseman to play with,” said Sergachev, Durzi’s partner at the start of the season. “I think that says a lot. Anybody can slide in and play with him.”

In the three-and-a-half games that Durzi played alongside Sergachev at the start of the season, the pair earned an expected goals share of 58.6% (percentage of goals expected to be scored at 5-on-5) according to the analytics site Moneypuck. If the two could have extended those numbers over the rest of the season to date, they would rank as one of the best defense pairs in the league, clocking in with the 15th best expected goals rate.