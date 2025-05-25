Men's Worlds Recap: Day 16

Keller finished the tournament with three goals and seven assists for ten total points through 10 games. Cooley had four goals and eight assists for 12 points through 10 games. He was named one of USA’s Top-3 players. Kesselring played all 10 games as well and had one goal and three assists. Doan played nine games and had one goal.

Men’s Worlds has officially wrapped and below are the final standings for this year’s tournament:

USA (Gold) Switzerland (Silver) Sweden (Bronze) Denmark Canada Czechia Finland Austria Germany Latvia Slovakia Norway Slovenia Hungary Kazakhstan France

The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship will take place from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg Switzerland.