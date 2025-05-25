For the first time since 1933, USA Hockey has brought home gold from the IIHF Men’s World Championship. Four Utah Mammoth players were a part of USA’s team and one of Utah’s representatives had the primary assist on the game winning goal. Read more about the gold medal game below.
Men's Worlds Recap: Day 16
Utah Representatives, USA Bring Home Gold
SUI vs USA: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, SWE
USA OTW: 1-0
USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring
It was a tight battle between the United States and Switzerland in the gold medal game with no goals through regulation; however, Tage Thompson’s goal two minutes into overtime secured gold for USA. Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley had the primary assist on the tally and played 18:00 in the win. Captain Clayton Keller had six shots on goal through 17:57. Defenseman Michael Kesselring played 15:10 while Josh Doan dressed but did not play.
Keller finished the tournament with three goals and seven assists for ten total points through 10 games. Cooley had four goals and eight assists for 12 points through 10 games. He was named one of USA’s Top-3 players. Kesselring played all 10 games as well and had one goal and three assists. Doan played nine games and had one goal.
Men’s Worlds has officially wrapped and below are the final standings for this year’s tournament:
- USA (Gold)
- Switzerland (Silver)
- Sweden (Bronze)
- Denmark
- Canada
- Czechia
- Finland
- Austria
- Germany
- Latvia
- Slovakia
- Norway
- Slovenia
- Hungary
- Kazakhstan
- France
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship will take place from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg Switzerland.