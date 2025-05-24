Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 15

SWE vs USA - Stockholm, SWE - Semifinal Round

USA took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Brady Skjei and Cutter Gauthier before doubling the score in the second period with tallies from Conor Garland and Mikey Eyssimont. Sweden started a third period comeback with goals from William Nylander and Elias Lindholm; however, Jackson Lacombe and Shane Pinto both scored in the final ten minutes to seal the win for the U.S.

Forward Logan Cooley had the primary assist on Conor Garland’s goal, which was the game winner. Cooley was named one of USA's Top-3 players at the tournament following the game. He played 15:36 against Sweden and had a shot on goal. Captain Clayton Keller played 15:40 and had one shot. Defenseman Michael Kesselring logged 16:17 of ice time while forward Josh Doan played 4:03.

USA Hockey’s only gold medal win was at the 1933 Men’s Worlds Championship. The Americans have won silver four times, most recently in 1950. The U.S. will play the winner of the second semifinal game between Switzerland and Denmark. Sunday’s gold medal game is at 12:20 p.m. MT.