Men's Worlds Recap: Day 11

Three Utah Mammoth players were in action on Monday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Read more about the penultimate day of the preliminary round below!

GER vs CZE: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

GER: Maksymilian Szuber

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

Czechia continued its strong preliminary round play with a 5-0 win over Germany. Jakub Flek led Czechia’s scoring with two goals while David Pastrnak, Lukas Sedlak, and Jakub Lauko also scored one goal each. With the full three points from today’s game, Czechia is first in Group B with 17 points. Germany is fourth in Group B with nine points.

Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber played 11:21 and had one shot on goal for Germany. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka backed up Daniel Vladar in today’s game, but he did not play for Czechia.

Czechia’s final preliminary round game is tomorrow, Tuesday, May 20 against the United States. Germany’s final preliminary round game is also tomorrow against Denmark. The result of tomorrow’s game will determine if Germany or Denmark makes the quarterfinals as both teams have nine points through six games.

CAN vs FIN: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, SWE – Group A

CAN: Barrett Hayton

In a close contest that resulted in a shootout, Finland beat Canada 2-1. Ryan O’Reilly scored a shorthanded tally in the final minutes of the second period to open the scoring; however, Patrik Puistola’s third period goal tied things up at 1-1. Puistola’s penalty shot in the third round won the game for Finland. Canada has 16 points through six games and is currently second in Group A.

Forward Barrett Hayton played 11:09 and had one shot on goal. Canada’s final preliminary round game is tomorrow against Sweden. Game time is 12:20 p.m. MT.