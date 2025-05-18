Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 10

Team USA had four Utah Mammoth players in Sunday’s lineup

WorldsBlog 5.18.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

After a busy Saturday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in which every Utah Mammoth representative played, only four players were in action on Sunday. More on Day 10 of the preliminary round, below!

USA vs KAZ: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring

On the second half of a back-to-back, USA picked up a 6-1 win over Kazakhstan. The win clinched a quarterfinals berth for the Americans. Frank Nazar, Jackson Lacombe, Tage Thompson, Matty Beniers, Michael Kesselring, and Zach Werenski scored for USA. Vladimir Volkov’s shorthanded goal in the final minute of regulation was Kazakhstan’s lone tally. With the win, USA has 14 points and is tied with Czechia for the top spot in Group B, with one more game played.

Kesselring’s goal late in the second period was his first of the tournament. In addition to his goal, Kesselring had the primary assist on Werenski’s goal in the third period. He played 17:04, was +2, and had four shots on goal. Kesselring has four points (1G, 3A) at Men’s Worlds. Captain Clayton Keller had one assist through 13:44 of ice time. Keller now has eight points (2G, 6A) through six games played, which is second on USA. Logan Cooley played 14:06, was +2, and had one shot on goal. Josh Doan played 8:32 in the win.

The U.S.’s final preliminary round game is Tuesday against Czechia at 8:20 a.m. MT. The final standings of the preliminary round will determine who the Americans will face in the quarterfinals.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE – May 19:

GER vs CZE (Karel Vejmelka) – 8:20 a.m. MT
CAN vs FIN (Barrett Hayton) – 12:20 p.m. MT

