Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 10

After a busy Saturday at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in which every Utah Mammoth representative played, only four players were in action on Sunday. More on Day 10 of the preliminary round, below!
USA vs KAZ: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B
USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring
On the second half of a back-to-back, USA picked up a 6-1 win over Kazakhstan. The win clinched a quarterfinals berth for the Americans. Frank Nazar, Jackson Lacombe, Tage Thompson, Matty Beniers, Michael Kesselring, and Zach Werenski scored for USA. Vladimir Volkov’s shorthanded goal in the final minute of regulation was Kazakhstan’s lone tally. With the win, USA has 14 points and is tied with Czechia for the top spot in Group B, with one more game played.