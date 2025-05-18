Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 10

Kesselring’s goal late in the second period was his first of the tournament. In addition to his goal, Kesselring had the primary assist on Werenski’s goal in the third period. He played 17:04, was +2, and had four shots on goal. Kesselring has four points (1G, 3A) at Men’s Worlds. Captain Clayton Keller had one assist through 13:44 of ice time. Keller now has eight points (2G, 6A) through six games played, which is second on USA. Logan Cooley played 14:06, was +2, and had one shot on goal. Josh Doan played 8:32 in the win.

The U.S.’s final preliminary round game is Tuesday against Czechia at 8:20 a.m. MT. The final standings of the preliminary round will determine who the Americans will face in the quarterfinals.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE – May 19:

GER vs CZE (Karel Vejmelka) – 8:20 a.m. MT

CAN vs FIN (Barrett Hayton) – 12:20 p.m. MT