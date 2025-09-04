Get to Know: Reko Alanko

In this series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players, and who they are on and off the ice!

With Utah’s final pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Mammoth selected defenseman Reko Alanko. Learn more about one of Utah’s newest prospects below!

The Basics

Alanko is a 6-foot-5, 201-pound right-shot defenseman from Helsinki, Finland who is the third member of his family to play hockey. His father, Rami, played professional hockey in Finland, Switzerland, Sweden, and Germany while his brother, Roni, plays for the Grand Junction River Hawks in the United States Premier Hockey League.

Elite Prospects’ Draft Guide shared this about Alanko: “Alanko is a towering defenseman who shows poise with the puck both on breakouts and in the OZ (offensive zone). He moves the puck quickly when it’s the right play, but has the confidence not to pull the trigger when he doesn’t like what he is seeing, deceiving forecheckers, and maneuvering around them before finding a higher-value option.”

Road to the Draft

Throughout his career, Alanko has played only in Finland. Last season, he played for Jokerit’s under-18 and under-20 teams. With the U18 team, he played 33 games, had four goals, and contributed nine assists for 13 points. He also had 50 penalty minutes. With the U20 squad, Alanko played 13 games, added two assists, and had 10 penalty minutes.

In addition to playing within Jokerit’s organization, Alanko has played for JYP’s U18 team and Kiekko-Espoo’s U16 team.

Alanko was drafted by the Utah Mammoth with the 182nd overall pick. The team traded back into the sixth round in order to select Alanko.