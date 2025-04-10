Game Preview, 4/10: Utah Hockey Club vs. Nashville Predators

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM, NHL App

The 2024-25 regular season home schedule comes to a close tonight at Delta Center as the Utah Hockey Club (36-30-12) welcomes the Nashville Predators (28-42-8) to Salt Lake City for the first time. This evening is Fan Appreciation Night presented by Verizon. Fans can enjoy a high-energy, pre-game plaza party followed by exclusive giveaways, special Team Store promotions, and other exciting surprises.

FOLLOWING TONIGHT’S GAME

Following the game, the recipients of the first-ever Utah Hockey Club Honors will be announced on the ice. The ceremony will honor a number of standout players receiving the following awards: MVP (voted by the team), Three Stars, Leading Scorer (determined by points), Community-Obsessed, and All-In (voted by the fans). More information can be found here.

ONE-TIMERS

Utah was eliminated from playoff contention last night by virtue of the Minnesota Wild’s 8-7 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Mikhail Sergachev has a new career high in goals this season with 15.

Utah has six power-play goals in the last three games (6-for-12).

Utah is 11-8-3 against the Central Division.

11 players this season have set career bests in at least some major statistical category.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

2024-25 has been disappointing in Smashville, and the Predators sit near the bottom of the Central Division table with just 64 points on the season. Despite the blockbuster signings of veteran producers Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in the offseason, Nashville is dead last in league scoring at just 2.54 goals per game. Scoring wasn’t an issue for the Preds when they last saw Utah, and they shut out the Mountain Blue 4-0.

Nashville has made 10 trades since the start of the season with six of them affecting the team’s salary cap. One constant for the Predators over the last 11 seasons has been Filip Forsberg. Forsberg leads the team in scoring with 72 points (30G, 42A) and has pieced together his fifth 30-goal season.

The Preds’ last game on Tuesday against the New York Islanders ended in a 7-6 overtime win for Nashville thanks to a Fedor Svechkov game-winner in the extra frame.

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #9 CLAYTON KELLER - With goals in back-to-back games and in three of his last four, Keller now leads the team with 27 goals on the campaign. The Utah captain’s 84 points (27G, 57A) are two away from tying the career high in scoring he set in 2022-23 with the Arizona Coyotes.

NASHVILLE: #91 STEVEN STAMKOS - Stamkos picked up two goals in Nashville’s last game on Tuesday, and the 17th year pro now has goals in three straight games. One of the game’s best goal scorers, Stamkos’ 27 tallies this year put him at 582 for his career.

LOOK BACK

Utah recorded its most dominant win of the season on Tuesday at Delta Center in a 7-1 dismantling of the Seattle Kraken. Utah scored three goals in the first period and four in the second before Seattle broke goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s shutout bid in the third.

Mikhail Sergachev led off the scoring just over two minutes into the first frame, and Utah followed up with two goals on the power play from Clayton Keller and Kailer Yamamoto. In the second, goals from Lawson Crouse, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, and Michael Carcone gave Utah its largest single-game goal total of the season.

Five players finished with multiple points for the Mountain Blue, and the team’s 41 shots were the second most in a game this season.

LAST MEETING

The Nashville Predators found a groove and topped the Utah Hockey Club 4-0 on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville’s Filip Forsberg scored 2:37 into the first period and eventually added a second score. Jonathan Marchessault also potted two goals for the Preds, and goaltender Juuse Saros stopped all 27 Utah shots for his second shutout of the season.

KERFOOT NAMED KING CLANCY NOMINEE

Utah Hockey Club announced Tuesday that it has named forward Alexander Kerfoot as Utah’s first-ever nominee for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an annual award given to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

In Utah’s inaugural NHL season, the 30-year-old Kerfoot focused heavily on growing the game of hockey in the community by providing unique access and experiences to the sport, especially for young girls. With Marissa, Kerfoot has made a huge impact by donating his tickets to youth female hockey players. In addition, Kerfoot invites each player who receives the tickets, along with her family, to watch warmups from the bench, fist bump players taking the ice, and spend time chatting before the game.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native has touched many aspiring players throughout the 2024-25 season through his focus on providing tickets and experiences, as well as community appearances for teams and organizations such as Ogden Lady Mustangs, Utah Olympic Oval Wildcats, Lady Grizzlies, Primary Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish, Granite Education Foundation, Utah Hockey Club Learn to Play, and Utah Hockey Club Youth.

2024-25 INAUGURAL SEASON AT HOME

What a season it has been at home for the Utah Hockey Club. Entering the final home game, Utah has an 18-15-7 record on home ice and is 10-3-1 in its last 14 games at Delta Center. Here is a look back at some of the signature moments from Utah’s home schedule in its Inaugural Season:

Oct. 8: The fun began when the Chicago Blackhawks came to town, and Utah earned a 5-2 win for the team’s first victory with Dylan Guenther scoring the first goal in Utah Hockey Club history.

The fun began when the Chicago Blackhawks came to town, and Utah earned a 5-2 win for the team’s first victory with Dylan Guenther scoring the first goal in Utah Hockey Club history. Oct: 19: In the team’s second home game against the Boston Bruins, Michael Kesselring scored the overtime winner to hand Utah a 2-1 win.

In the team’s second home game against the Boston Bruins, Michael Kesselring scored the overtime winner to hand Utah a 2-1 win. Nov. 13: Delta Center was introduced to Karel Vejmelka at the height of his powers. Vejmelka stopped 49 of 50 shots from the Carolina Hurricanes and earned his first win of the season in a 4-1 triumph.

Delta Center was introduced to Karel Vejmelka at the height of his powers. Vejmelka stopped 49 of 50 shots from the Carolina Hurricanes and earned his first win of the season in a 4-1 triumph. Dec. 18: Mikhail Sergachev capped off a multi-goal third-period comeback with an overtime goal against the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 extra-time win.

Mikhail Sergachev capped off a multi-goal third-period comeback with an overtime goal against the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 extra-time win. Feb. 4: In the last second of overtime, Dylan Guenther scored just before the buzzer to give Utah a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the last second of overtime, Dylan Guenther scored just before the buzzer to give Utah a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Apr. 5: With the Winnipeg Jets in town, Utah cruised to a 4-1 win for its second victory over the league leaders.

LOOK AHEAD

Utah closes the regular season with road contests against the Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues. The road trip starts on Saturday, Apr. 12 at American Airlines Center against the Stars and ends Tuesday, Apr. 15 against the Blues.