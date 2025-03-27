Game Preview 3/27: Utah Hockey Club vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Amalie Arena - Tampa Bay, Florida

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 1280 AM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (32-28-11) concludes its season series with the Tampa Bay Lightning (41-25-5) tonight at Amalie Arena. Utah knocked off Tampa Bay 6-4 when these teams last met on Mar. 22 at Delta Center, but now the series shifts to the Sunshine State where the Lightning are 25-8-2 at home. The Mountain Blue is looking to regroup after Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings and close the standings gap to the eighth and final wild card position in the Western Conference.

ONE-TIMERS

Mikhail Sergachev spent seven seasons with Tampa Bay, and this is the first time he returns to Amalie Arena to face his old team.

Tonight is Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s 1000th career game.

Logan Cooley has points in five straight games (4G, 3A).

Dylan Guenther leads the team with 12 power-play goals.

Utah is eight points behind St. Louis for a playoff spot.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

The Lightning got back on their feet on Tuesday night with a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins after consecutive losses to Utah and Vegas. Overall, it’s been smooth sailing for head coach Jon Cooper and the Bolts recently. Tampa Bay pieced together an eight-game win streak from Feb. 4 to Mar. 1 and has earned points in 15 of its last 20 games since the start of that streak.

The Lightning score the second most goals in the league with an average of 3.51 per game, and they are the eighth best defensive unit, allowing just 2.68 goals per contest. Their power play is the eighth best in the NHL at 25.7%, and their penalty kill is sixth best at 82.1%.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team and is tied for second across the league in scoring with 101 points (31G, 70A) this season. The winger is coming off the most productive year of his career last season when he won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer with 144 points (44G, 100A).

In net, Andrei Vasilevskiy is having another remarkable season. The Russian netminder is second in goals-against average (2.22), second in save percentage (.920), and second in wins (34) amongst goalies with at least 20 starts.

STANDINGS UPDATE

WC1: Minnesota Wild - 85 points

WC2: St. Louis Blues - 83 points

—

Vancouver Canucks - 80 points Calgary Flames - 79 points Utah Hockey Club - 75 points Anaheim Ducks - 70 points

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #9 CLAYTON KELLER - Keller picked up an assist on Monday against Detroit and now has helpers in three straight games. The captain’s 78 points (24G, 54A) lead the club and are eight short of the career-high 86 points (37G, 49A) he registered in 2022-23 with Arizona.

TAMPA BAY: #27 RYAN MCDONAGH - Tonight will be Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s 1000th NHL game. The veteran first made his way into the league in 2010 with the New York Rangers and played in Manhattan for the first eight seasons of his career. In a midseason trade, McDonagh joined Tampa Bay in 2018 and spent parts of five seasons with the Bolts and won two Stanley Cups before spending two campaigns in Nashville. McDonagh rejoined the Lightning this season and has 25 points (3G, 22A) in 71 games.

LAST MEETING

Utah survived a back-and-forth affair against the Lightning with a 6-4 win last Saturday afternoon at Delta Center. Josh Doan and Logan Cooley led off the scoring with goals to put Utah ahead 2-0 in the first period, but Brayden Point answered with a power-play goal late in the opening period, and Anthony Cirelli tapped in a Brandon Hagel setup to level the score at 2-2 in the second period.

36 seconds after Cirelli tied things, Alexander Kerfoot angled a Kevin Stenlund pass into the net to return the lead to Utah’s hands. Later in the second, Logan Cooley tipped in his second goal of the contest to wrestle the lead back for Utah again 30 seconds after Jake Guentzel tied the game at 3-3.

Utah’s Nick Schmaltz and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point traded goals again in the third period, and Kerfoot scored his second of the game into an empty net to seal the win.

LOOK BACK

Utah couldn’t slog its way out of a choppy game on Monday and fell 5-1 to the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings scored two goals in the three minutes, including an empty-netter, to put the game out of reach.

Dylan Guenther opened the scoring with his team-leading 12th power-play goal of the season just 3:46 into the contest. Elmer Soderblom responded for Detroit just 1:22 later to tie the game at 1-1, and Utah could never gain any ground after that. Utah suffered some bad bounces after Detroit’s second goal deflected off a Utah shin bad, and the Wings’ third goal ricocheted up in the air and over goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

MIKHAIL SERGACHEV

Tonight is a homecoming for Utah’s Mikhail Sergachev who gets to match up against his former team. Sergachev was acquired by Utah via trade on June 29 and immediately took over as the team’s top blueliner. The 26-year-old leads all Utah defensemen with 45 points (13G, 32A) this season after two goals last Thursday against Buffalo. The 13 for Sergachev this season are a career high.

Sergachev spent seven seasons with Tampa Bay and won Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 with the Lightning. Eight players from Tampa Bay’s last Stanley Cup-winning team in 2021 are still with the Lightning.

ROAD GAMES

Utah sets sail on a three-game road trip, beginning with two games in Florida against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Utah is 17-14-4 on the road this season, and the group’s 17 road wins are tied for the 12th most in the NHL.

Utah’s special teams are strong when playing outside of the Beehive State. The Mountain Blue sport the seventh best road power play at 27.5% and the fourth best penalty kill at 83.0%.

Clayton Keller leads the team with 35 points (13G, 22A) in 34 road games this season. Some players have been more productive on the road in 2024-25: 15 of Dylan Guenther’s 26 goals, eight of Kevin Stenlund’s 11, and nine of Jack McBain’s 12 goals have come on the road this season.

LOOK AHEAD

Utah regroups quickly tomorrow with a matchup against the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. Utah fell to Florida 4-1 on Jan. 8 in the previous meeting between the two teams.