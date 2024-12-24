Hintz, Benn each scores goal to lift Stars past Utah Hockey Club

Barrett Hayton scored for the second straight game, and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for Utah (16-12-6), who lost for the first time in regulation in nine games (6-1-2).

“I'm proud of the effort of the guys,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I'm proud of the pushback we had because we all talk about the second period, which is totally true and fair, but in the third period we had a heck of a pushback, the guys never quit, and they gave their all. They had that passion until the end, so that was great to see the team react that way.”

Blackwell gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 11:02 of the first period, beating Vejmelka blocker side on a 2-on-1 rush with Sam Steel.

“We've had some games here in this stretch where we played pretty well but haven't come up with wins,” Blackwell said. “So to be able to shut it down at the end there, have some guys step up today and do really well, and then get those two points to kind of go [into the break] feeling good for the next segment coming back after the holidays. So it's definitely a positive moving forward.”