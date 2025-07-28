Celebrate Archie’s First Birthday with SEG!

It wouldn’t be a proper birthday without a celebration so join Archie, the Humane Society, American Vet Dogs, and America First Credit Union to celebrate Archie’s First Birthday!

The event will take place on August 9, 2025, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Smith’s Ballpark. There will be yard games, street hockey, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, and more! In addition, help some cats and dogs find a new home by checking out the Human Society’s adoption center.

Instead of gifts for Archie, those attending are encouraged to bring donation items and pet supplies for the Humane Society and school supplies for AFCU’s Backpack Bonanza.

Although we wish we could celebrate with your family’s pets, we ask that they remain at home for this event. Archie’s birthday is open to the public so bring your families and friends to Smith’s Ballpark to join the fun!