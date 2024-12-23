Ducks rally from down 3, defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout

Clayton Keller had two goals and two assists for Utah (16-11-6), which is 6-0-2 in its past eight games. Jaxson Stauber made 26 saves.

“I don't think we were good from the beginning,” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “I don't think we changed when we took the lead. I don't think it was really good. I think we played well for a long time, so I'm not throwing the guys under the bus. I'm throwing all of us under the bus, the coaches included. … It's unfortunate to have that kind of a lead. You lose the lead, and you lose a game at home in front of your fans, it's frustrating.”

Keller’s second goal gave Utah a 4-1 lead at 5:57 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the slot through traffic and past the glove side of Dostal.

“It was kind of a back-and-forth game, we just weren't good on our details and just kind of played a little too loose, and that’s what happens,” said Keller. “They get some life, they get some bounces, and we unfortunately lose the game. But the good thing about this is we play tomorrow, so we don't have to think about it too much.”