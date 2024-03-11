Stars sign Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level contract

Ertel, 20, has registered 66 points (25-41—66) in 61 regular-season games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Among team leaders, Ertel ranks fourth in goals (25), assists (41) and points. He also paces the club in shorthanded goals (4), shares first in power-play assists (15) and ranks fifth in plus-minus (+23).