Stars sign Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club has signed forward Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Ertel, 20, has registered 66 points (25-41—66) in 61 regular-season games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Among team leaders, Ertel ranks fourth in goals (25), assists (41) and points. He also paces the club in shorthanded goals (4), shares first in power-play assists (15) and ranks fifth in plus-minus (+23).
Since joining the Battalion for the 2022-23 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 186-pound forward has amassed 39 goals and 102 points (39-63—102) in 107 regular-season contests. He also recorded six points (1-5—6) in 20 postseason contests for North Bay in 2023.
Ertel spent the 2021-22 season with Cornell University where he earned nine points (1-8—9) in 23 games.
A native of Kitchener, Ontario, Ertel was selected by Dallas in the third round (79th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.