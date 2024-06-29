Stars acquire Max Ellis and 2026 pick from Maple Leafs

The 24-year-old recorded 14 points in 36 regular-season games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in 2023-24

Trade_2568x1444_062924_Ellis
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today that the club has acquired forward Max Ellis and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the rights to defenseman Chris Tanev.

Ellis, 24, recorded 14 points (4-10—14) in 36 regular-season games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2023-24. The 5-foot-9, 166-pound forward has earned 34 points (14-20—34) in 87 career regular-season AHL games, all with Toronto. He also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Marlies in 2023, recording two points (1-1—2).

A native of Plymouth, Michigan, Ellis signed with Toronto as an undrafted free agent on April 8, 2022 after spending three seasons at the University of Notre Dame (NCAA).

