Celebrini scores 1st NHL goal 7 minutes into NHL debut

Sharks rookie notches spinning backhand shot

STL@SJS: Celebrini sees the puck deflect in off a defender for his first NHL goal

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

It didn’t take long for Macklin Celebrini to celebrate in the NHL.

The San Jose Sharks rookie scored his first NHL goal seven minutes into the first period of the team’s opener against the St. Louis Blues at the SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday.

The 2024 first overall pick received a cross ice pass from forward William Eklund in the Blues zone with a little over 13 minutes to play in the first period. Celebrini then took the puck and spun around for a backhand shot off a skate and past Blues goalie Joel Hofer to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Celebrini notched his first NHL assist on teammate Tyler Toffoli’s goal to give the Sharks back the lead and make the game 2-1.

Before the game, the Celebrini and forward Will Smith took their rookie laps around the SAP Center ice.

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green certainly liked what he saw from the rookie.

The Sharks rookie’s career is off to a fin-tastic start.

News Feed

Celebrini quickly meets expectations in NHL debut with Sharks

Celebrini has goal, assist in debut but Sharks stunned by Blues in OT

Sharks Foundation Continues Goals For Kids Tradition 

Game Preview: Sharks Opening Night vs. St. Louis

Celebrini ready for Sharks debut, rigors of 82-game regular season 

Sharks ready to begin Celebrini era, take next step in rebuild