Celebrini jokes he sees dentist 'a couple times' on Warriors broadcast

Just a few days after chipping his tooth, Macklin Celebrini is already joking about having to go see the dentist.

The San Jose Sharks forward joined the broadcast booth during the Golden State Warriors NBA game against the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center on Sunday and, of course, was asked about his teeth (after losing a few last week).

“How often do you visit the dentist?” asked play-by-play broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald.

“A couple times,” Celebrini said, adding a joke about a recent trip to the doctor.