Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ducks goalie, Senators wing Batherson, Sharks forward Kurashev earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal, Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson and San Jose Sharks center Philipp Kurashev have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 2.

FIRST STAR – LUKAS DOSTAL, G, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Dostal paced the NHL with three wins in as many starts (3-0-0), compiling a 1.63 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and League-high 91 saves to propel the Ducks (7-3-1, 15 points) to a perfect week and into first place in the Pacific Division. He denied 31 shots, and two of three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers Oct. 28. Dostal then made 28 saves, including 14 in the second period, in a 5-2 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 31. He closed the week with a season-high 32 stops in a 4-1 win versus the New Jersey Devils Nov. 2. The 25-year-old Dostal, a third-round pick (85th overall) from the 2018 NHL Draft, owns a 5-3-1 record (2.55 GAA, .916 SV%) through nine total appearances this season and a 47-61-14 mark (3.23 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO) in 130 career NHL outings (all w/ ANA).

SECOND STAR – DRAKE BATHERSON, RW, OTTAWA SENATORS

Batherson led the League with 3-5—8, and scored a pair of deciding goals, in four contests to propel the Senators (6-5-2, 14 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He registered his second straight 2-1—3 effort (also Oct. 25 at WSH), including the winning goal, in a 7-2 triumph over the Boston Bruins Oct. 27. Batherson then collected a pair of assists in a 7-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 28, followed by one helper – and the decisive shootout goal – in a 4-3 victory against the Calgary Flames Oct. 30. He ended the week with 1-1—2, his fourth multi-point outing in his last five games, in a 4-3 overtime defeat versus the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 1. The 27-year-old Batherson, a fourth-round pick (121st overall) from the 2017 NHL Draft, tops Ottawa with 5-10—15 in 10 games this season and has 121-187—308 in 401 career NHL appearances (all w/ OTT).

THIRD STAR – PHILIPP KURASHEV, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Kurashev totaled 4-3—7 in four games to propel the Sharks (4-6-3, 11 points) to five out of a possible eight standings points. He opened the week with 1-1—2 in each of his first two contests, a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 28 and a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Oct. 30. Kurashev then scored twice, highlighted by his fourth career overtime winner, in a 3-2 triumph versus the Colorado Avalanche Nov. 1. He added one assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings Nov. 2. The 26-year-old Kurashev, a fourth-round pick (120th overall) from the 2018 NHL Draft (by CHI), owns 5-4—9 through 11 games this season (his first w/ SJS) and 53-86—139 in 328 career NHL outings.

