As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Ottawa Senators players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2026-27
Batherson’s numbers improving; Eklund could be breakout candidate
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1. Tim Stutzle, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 50
Stutzle had 83 points (34 goals, 49 assists) in 80 games last season, the second time in his six NHL seasons that he had at least 30 goals and 80 points in a season (2022-23). Stutzle, who is tied for 11th in the NHL in power-play points (62) over the past two seasons combined, has had at least 70 points in four straight seasons, at least 20 goals in four of his past five seasons, at least 190 shots on goal in three of his past four seasons, and at least 100 hits in five consecutive seasons. The 24-year-old is one of two players to have at least 125 goals (137), 350 points (380), 550 hits (595) and 200 blocked shots (231) since 2021-22 (other: J.T. Miller). Stutzle is a fringe top 50 overall player in NHL.com's fantasy rankings, due to his upside and category coverage.
NHL.com point projection: 86
2. Jake Sanderson, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 63
Sanderson scored a career-high 14 goals last season and has had at least 10 goals in three straight seasons. Sanderson hit the 50-point mark (54 points in 67 games) for the second consecutive season and finished with a career-high 0.81 points per game (tied for 14th among defensemen) and 24:50 ice time per game (eighth in NHL). Over the past two seasons, Sandersons ranks among the leaders at his position in power-play points (52; tied for fourth) and power-play goals (10; tied for fifth). Sanderson is one of two defensemen to have at least 35 goals (39), 180 points (181) and 550 blocked shots (577) since he entered the NHL in 2022-23 (other: Noah Dobson). The 24-year-old has the upside to finish inside the top 10 at his position in redraft leagues and ranks third among defensemen in NHL.com's fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com point projection: 65
3. Drake Batherson, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 72
Batherson had NHL career highs in points (71 in 79 games), goals (33) and game-winning goals (five) last season. The 28-year-old, who has at least 20 goals in four straight seasons, has seen an increase in points in each of his past seven seasons in the NHL. Over the past two seasons, Batherson ranks ninth in the NHL in power-play goals (26) and is tied for 13th in power-play points (61). He's the only player in the NHL with at least 100 goals (109), 150 assists (158), 250 points (267), 800 shots on goal (804) and 450 hits (484) over the past four seasons combined (since 2022-23). Batherson is a fringe top 50 forward in leagues with power-play points and hits.
NHL.com point projection: 77
4. Dylan Cozens, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 140
Cozens had 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists), 205 shots on goal and NHL career highs in power-play goals (13), power-play points (29), game-winning goals (three) and hits (215) in 82 games in his first full season with the Senators last season. Cozens, who has had at least 200 hits in two straight seasons and at least 200 shots on goal in three of his past four seasons, was the only player in the NHL with at least 25 goals, 200 shots on goal and 200 hits last season. The 25-year-old has at least 400 face-off wins in four consecutive seasons, and his category coverage makes him a fringe top 100 forward.
NHL.com point projection: 61
5. William Eklund, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 144
Eklund, who the Senators acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the offseason, had 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) last season and has at least 50 points in each of his past two seasons. Eklund, who had a career-high 176 shots on goal last season and has seen an increase in that category in his past three seasons, has at least 15 goals and 15 power-play points in each of those seasons. Eklund saw a decrease in ice time (18:32 per game) last season compared to 2024-25 (19:33) but could play a larger role on the Senators' top line and first power play this season after Ottawa traded Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. The 23-year-old is a breakout candidate and a fringe top 100 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings at the position for this season.
NHL.com point projection: 65
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Other OTT players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Potential draft bargains: Fabian Zetterlund, F (point projection: 45); Thomas Chabot, D (point projection: 44)
Breakout candidate: Shane Pinto, F (point projection: 50)
Bounce-back candidate: Linus Ullmark, G (win projection: 31)
Rookie to watch: Carter Yakemchuk, D (point projection: 30)
Deep sleepers: Ridly Greig, F (point projection: 43); Andre Burakovsky, F (point projection: 40)
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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